PM Modi Ends Suspense, Says Will Hand Over Social Media Accounts To Inspiring Women For A Day

Almost a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi left social media in a flux, hinting that he could leave Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Youtube, he has ended the suspense, revealing that he will hand over his social media accounts to women "whose work and life inspire us" on March 8.
This Women's Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020
Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs. pic.twitter.com/CnuvmFAKEu
The Prime Minister on Monday had said that he is "thinking of giving up" his social media accounts this Sunday.
This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 2, 2020
With 53.3 million followers on Twitter, 44 million on Facebook and 35 million on Instagram, PM Modi is one of the most followed world leaders on social media.
NZ Vs IND, 2nd Test: Embarrassing! Umpire Warns India Not To Confuse New Zealand Batsmen With Fake Call - WATCH
NZ Vs IND, 2nd Test Highlights: New Zealand Thrash Top-Ranked India By 7 Wickets For Series Whitewash
Two Cases Of Coronavirus Confirmed In Delhi, Telangana; Govt Says Already Prepared
Nirbhaya Case: Why The Four Death-Row Convicts Won't Be Hanged Tomorrow Morning?
Bengali Actor And Former TMC MP Tapas Paul Passes Away
SC Says Law Can Regulate Offerings At Religious Places If Used For Terrorism, Casino
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
Nirbhaya Case: Convicts Won't Be Hanged Tomorrow, Says Delhi Court