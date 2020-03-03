PM Modi Ends Suspense, Says Will Hand Over Social Media Accounts To Inspiring Women For A Day

Almost a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi left social media in a flux, hinting that he could leave Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Youtube, he has ended the suspense, revealing that he will hand over his social media accounts to women "whose work and life inspire us" on March 8.

This Women's Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions.



Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs. pic.twitter.com/CnuvmFAKEu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020

The Prime Minister on Monday had said that he is "thinking of giving up" his social media accounts this Sunday.

This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 2, 2020

With 53.3 million followers on Twitter, 44 million on Facebook and 35 million on Instagram, PM Modi is one of the most followed world leaders on social media.