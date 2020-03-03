PM Modi Ends Suspense, Says Will Hand Over Social Media Accounts To Inspiring Women For A Day

March 03, 2020
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Almost a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi left social media in a flux, hinting that he could leave Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Youtube, he has ended the suspense, revealing that he will hand over his social media accounts to women "whose work and life inspire us" on March 8.

The Prime Minister on Monday had said that he is "thinking of giving up" his social media accounts this Sunday.

With 53.3 million followers on Twitter, 44 million on Facebook and 35 million on Instagram, PM Modi is one of the most followed world leaders on social media.

