Daily Covid-19 Cases Drop By 37% In 10 Days

Just last month, the daily Covid-19 cases were towering in the 35-40k range but now they are coming down at a fast pace. Just in the last 10 days, they have come down from 22,842 to 14,313 - a drop of 37%

On 2nd October, 22,842 fresh cases were reported which fluctuated for 9 days and came down to 14,313 as of yesterday's data published today morning.

The cases fell for 2 days to 18,346 and then increased to 22,431 for the next two. From 21,257 fresh Covid-19 cases on 7th October, they constantly declined for a period of 4 days and gave us 14,313 cases today, the lowest in 224 days.

Active cases have come down to 2,14,900 - the lowest since March 2020.

This brings a lot of relief for the Indians as multiple Hindu festivals in different parts of India, including Diwali, are lined for the upcoming month.

When the second wave was at its zenith, daily Covid-19 cases as high as 4,14,188 were being recorded. At that time, only 2.2% of the population was fully vaccinated and around 10% jabbed with the first dose. However now, around 49.7% of the people have received their first dose and 19.5% have been fully vaccinated. Most of the experts believed that the third wave was set to hit India in the month of October but this data shows no signs of it yet.