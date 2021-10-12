Advertisement
Tuesday, Oct 12, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Daily Covid-19 Cases Drop By 37% In 10 Days

Good news for the people awaiting festivals in the upcoming month as the Covid-19 cases in India continue to decline. 14,313 new cases were recorded today - lowest in 224 days and 2,14,900 active cases - the lowest since March 2020.

Daily Covid-19 Cases Drop By 37% In 10 Days
Covid-19 cases continue to decline in India | File Photo

Trending

Daily Covid-19 Cases Drop By 37% In 10 Days
outlookindia.com
2021-10-12T16:06:18+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 12 Oct 2021, Updated: 12 Oct 2021 4:06 pm

Just last month, the daily Covid-19 cases were towering in the 35-40k range but now they are coming down at a fast pace. Just in the last 10 days, they have come down from 22,842 to 14,313 - a drop of 37%

On 2nd October, 22,842 fresh cases were reported which fluctuated for 9 days and came down to 14,313 as of yesterday's data published today morning.

The cases fell for 2 days to 18,346 and then increased to 22,431 for the next two. From 21,257 fresh Covid-19 cases on 7th October, they constantly declined for a period of 4 days and gave us 14,313 cases today, the lowest in 224 days. 

Active cases have come down to 2,14,900 - the lowest since March 2020.

This brings a lot of relief for the Indians as multiple Hindu festivals in different parts of India, including Diwali, are lined for the upcoming month. 

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

When the second wave was at its zenith, daily Covid-19 cases as high as 4,14,188  were being recorded. At that time, only 2.2% of the population was fully vaccinated and around 10% jabbed with the first dose. However now, around 49.7% of the people have received their first dose and 19.5% have been fully vaccinated. Most of the experts believed that the third wave was set to hit India in the month of October but this data shows no signs of it yet.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk COVID-19 Covid-19 Cases Covid-19 India COVID-19 Vaccine Rising Covid-19 Cases National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Lakhimpur Kheri: Five Reasons Why Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra Should Resign

Lakhimpur Kheri: Five Reasons Why Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra Should Resign

Ghaziabad Police Takes 10-Year Old Muslim Boy For Questioning After He Enters Dasna Devi Temple

BJP Hits Out At Rahul, Priyanka Over Silence On Dalit Atrocities In Congress Ruled States

Delhi BJP Protests AAP Government Prohibiting Chhath Celebrations, Manoj Tiwari Hurt

Covid Expert Panel Approves Bharat Biotech's Covaxin For Children Between 2-18

Turn Off Cars At Red Lights, Avoid Vehicles Once A Week: Kejriwal Urges Delhiites To Reduce 'Local' Pollution

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Minister's Son Ashish Mishra Taken To Crime Branch Office For Interrogation

Some Dent Country's Image In The Name Of Human Rights Violations: PM Modi On NHRC Foundation Day

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Sunil Narine Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Live For Another Day In IPL 2021

Sunil Narine Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Live For Another Day In IPL 2021

Anger Of The Gods

Anger Of The Gods

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Advertisement

More from India

Army Chief MM Naravane On Four Day Visit To Sri Lanka, Security Ties On Upswing

Army Chief MM Naravane On Four Day Visit To Sri Lanka, Security Ties On Upswing

Arms Licensing Racket: CBI Raids Baseer Ahmad Khan's Home Week After His Removal As LG Advisor

Arms Licensing Racket: CBI Raids Baseer Ahmad Khan's Home Week After His Removal As LG Advisor

Lakhimpur Kheri: Priyanka Gandhi Pays Her Respects To Slain Farmers, Ashish Mishra Interrogated

Lakhimpur Kheri: Priyanka Gandhi Pays Her Respects To Slain Farmers, Ashish Mishra Interrogated

Arms Licensing Racket: CBI Raids Residence Of Baseer Khan, Former Advisor To J&K Lt. Governor

Arms Licensing Racket: CBI Raids Residence Of Baseer Khan, Former Advisor To J&K Lt. Governor

Read More from Outlook

Lakhimpur Kheri: Five Reasons Why Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra Should Resign

Lakhimpur Kheri: Five Reasons Why Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra Should Resign

Bhavna Vij-Aurora / In 1996, veteran BJP leader L.K. Advani had resigned as an MP following allegations of his involvement in the Hawala scam. He was subsequently re-elected in 1998 after his name was cleared.

Domestic Flights To Resume At Full Capacity From Oct 18

Domestic Flights To Resume At Full Capacity From Oct 18

Outlook Business Team / The airlines and airport authorities will have to strictly adhere to Covid-19 protocols applicable for air travel.

Kohli's Last Match As RCB Captain: Gavaskar Invokes Bradman, Tendulkar Farewells

Kohli's Last Match As RCB Captain: Gavaskar Invokes Bradman, Tendulkar Farewells

PTI / Kohli's dreams of winning an IPL title with RCB ended in heartbreak after KKR beat them by four wickets in the Eliminator.

Coal Crisis: Govt Asks CIL To Boost Supply To Power Plants During Durga Puja

Coal Crisis: Govt Asks CIL To Boost Supply To Power Plants During Durga Puja

Outlook Business Team / The Ministry of Coal said 'ample coal is available in the country to meet the demand' and 'any fear of disruption in the power supply is entirely misplaced'.

Advertisement