May 31, 2020
Poshan
Cyclonic Storm Likely To Reach Maharashtra, Gujarat By June 3: IMD

The MET department said a cyclonic storm is 'very likely to move nearly northwards and reach north Maharashtra and Gujarat coasts by June 3.'

PTI 31 May 2020
Cyclonic Storm Likely To Reach Maharashtra, Gujarat By June 3: IMD
Image for representational purposes only
PTI Photo
Cyclonic Storm Likely To Reach Maharashtra, Gujarat By June 3: IMD
outlookindia.com
2020-05-31T17:05:50+0530

A low pressure area is formed into the Arabian sea which might develop into a cyclonic storm and could move towards the coasts of Maharashtra and Gujarat by June 3, a MET statement said on Sunday.

"A low pressure area has formed over southeast and adjoining east central Arabian sea and Lakshadweep area with associated cyclonic circulation extending up to mid-troposphericlevels," the regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai, said in a tweet.

The MET department said the low pressure area might turn into a depression and then into a cyclonic storm, which is "very likely to move nearly northwards and reach north Maharashtra and Gujarat coasts by June 3".

"It is very likely to concentrate into a depression over east central and adjoining south east arabian sea during the next 24 hours," it said. 

