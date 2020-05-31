Cyclonic Storm Likely To Reach Maharashtra, Gujarat By June 3: IMD

A low pressure area is formed into the Arabian sea which might develop into a cyclonic storm and could move towards the coasts of Maharashtra and Gujarat by June 3, a MET statement said on Sunday.
"A low pressure area has formed over southeast and adjoining east central Arabian sea and Lakshadweep area with associated cyclonic circulation extending up to mid-troposphericlevels," the regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai, said in a tweet.
The MET department said the low pressure area might turn into a depression and then into a cyclonic storm, which is "very likely to move nearly northwards and reach north Maharashtra and Gujarat coasts by June 3".
"It is very likely to concentrate into a depression over east central and adjoining south east arabian sea during the next 24 hours," it said.
'Pornoextortion': Former Argentina Forward Ezequiel Lavezzi Makes Sex Video Blackmail Complaint
Just Wanted To See His Dying Son: Story Behind Photograph Of Crying Man That Shook India
Detained Briefly By Delhi Police After Meeting Rahul Gandhi, Migrants Get Cong Help
The Lockdown Failed On All Fronts. There's No Other Way Of Saying It
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
India’s Covid-19 Death Rate Could Be Higher Than The US: Govt Advisory Firm
Pandemic A Speed Breaker For Anti-CAA Protesters, But Modi 2.0 Keeps Pot Boiling
Govt Issues Guidelines For 'Unlock 1': Here's What's Allowed And What's Not