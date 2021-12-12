Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 12, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Cyclone Jawad: Six Member Central Team Reviews Odisha’s Affected Districts

The Joint Secretary of Ministry of Home Affairs, Saurav Ray-led central team was divided into three units and Odisha government informed them about the damage done by Cyclone Jawad.

Cyclone Jawad: Six Member Central Team Reviews Odisha’s Affected Districts
Representational Image | PTI

Trending

Cyclone Jawad: Six Member Central Team Reviews Odisha’s Affected Districts
outlookindia.com
2021-12-12T15:54:04+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 12 Dec 2021, Updated: 12 Dec 2021 3:54 pm

In a bid to assess the magnitude of damage caused to Odisha's agriculture and other sectors due to Cyclone Jawad, a six-member Central team led by a Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday left for the field verification.

Cyclone Jawad reached near Odisha coast in the form of a depression before moving towards West Bengal early this month.

The team members left for the affected districts after holding discussion with Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) P K Jena. The team has been divided into three units. While one unit will visit Ganjam and Puri districts, the second one to assess losses in Jagatsinghpur and Cuttack districts. Another unit will visit the Jajpur and Kendrapara districts.

The inter-ministerial central team led by Saurav Ray, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, was apprised by the state government of the damage done by the calamity. Though there were no major damage to the electrical infrastructures and buildings, the extremely heavy rainfall during the calamity had severely damaged the standing crops.

Jena said there has been no major damage to the infrastructure in the recent cyclone. “However, we have apprised the team that the maximum damage has been caused to the farmers in terms of crop loss. We have given them preliminary information in this regard,” he said.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

Stating that the loss assessment of agriculture is a little difficult task, Jena said the state government will submit a report to the team.

After the field visit and preparation of the final assessment, the team is likely to submit its report within one week to the Disaster Management Division of the MHA for quick admissibility of central assistance. The team will also recommend whether the disaster can be considered to be of a 'severe nature', an official said. 

Tags

PTI Bhubaneshwar Cyclone Jawad Odisha Ministry of Home Affairs National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Puducherry LG Mandates Covid-19 Vaccination, Punishment For Those Who Refuse

Puducherry LG Mandates Covid-19 Vaccination, Punishment For Those Who Refuse

'Invite Elected Representatives To State Govt Functions, Or Else...' Bihar RWD Instructs

Barring PDP From Holding Youth Convention Citing Covid-19 Norms Is A 'Sabotage': Mehbooba Mufti

Akhil Bhartiya Teerth Mahasabha Demands Strict Action Against Hindu Right Wing Groups In Mathura

India Is For Hindus, Not Hindutvadis Says Rahul Gandhi At 'Mahangai Hatao' Rally

Assam Researchers Develop Covid-19 Test Kit To Detect Omicron In 2 Hours: All You Need To Know

Diego Maradona Stolen Watch: Assam Police Recover More Items From Accused

In Kashmir, Artist Turned Carpet-Maker, Shahnawaz Ahmad Sofi Is Reviving The Lost Art Of Pashmina Weaves

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Pollution Capital Of The World

Pollution Capital Of The World

The Gas Chamber

The Gas Chamber

No Future For Our Future Generations

No Future For Our Future Generations

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from India

J&K: Army Major Shoots Himself With Service Rifle, Inquest On Under Section 174 Of CrPC

J&K: Army Major Shoots Himself With Service Rifle, Inquest On Under Section 174 Of CrPC

Tihar Jail: Inmate Attacked With Scissors While Getting Hair Cut, Sustained Injury

Tihar Jail: Inmate Attacked With Scissors While Getting Hair Cut, Sustained Injury

Covid-19: India Logs 7,774 New Coronavirus Cases, Active Cases Lowest In 560 Days

Covid-19: India Logs 7,774 New Coronavirus Cases, Active Cases Lowest In 560 Days

How Himachal HC Kept Pendency Under Check By Working Overtime During Covid-19 Pandemic

How Himachal HC Kept Pendency Under Check By Working Overtime During Covid-19 Pandemic

Read More from Outlook

The Tinsel Town Puppet Show; How Bollywood Stars Are Made

The Tinsel Town Puppet Show; How Bollywood Stars Are Made

Lachmi Deb Roy / Getting a break in Bollywood is one thing, it is another to become a star. There's a publicity machinery at work that churns up frenzy and it comes with a hefty price tag.

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Haima Deshpande / Tucked away in eastern Mumbai, the polluted industrial pocket of Mahul is a living hell for its poor residents whom even the government seems to have abandoned.

Beyond IPL: Dwayne Bravo And His Love Affair With Chennai

Beyond IPL: Dwayne Bravo And His Love Affair With Chennai

Jayanta Oinam / Dwayne Bravo wants to end his IPL career with Chennai Super Kings. The West Indies cricketer has interests in music and now a clothing brand.

Meet Saraswati Devi The First Hit Music Composer Of Bollywood

Meet Saraswati Devi The First Hit Music Composer Of Bollywood

Amborish Roychoudhury / Khorshed, who took on the name Saraswati Devi to escape the attention of her community which was against her working in Bollywood, shattered many barriers and became a pioneer music composer

Advertisement