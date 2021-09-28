Advertisement
Tuesday, Sep 28, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Cyclone ‘Gulab’ Weakens, No Respite From Heavy Rains In Odisha

The Indian Meteorological Department has said there are cyclonic depressions over Bay of Bengal, which would continue to bring down rains in coastal state Odisha for next two weeks.

Cyclone ‘Gulab’ Weakens, No Respite From Heavy Rains In Odisha
Cyclone Gulab weakens in Odisha. (File photo-Representational image)

Trending

Cyclone ‘Gulab’ Weakens, No Respite From Heavy Rains In Odisha
outlookindia.com
2021-09-28T11:50:22+05:30
Sandeep Sahu
Sandeep Sahu

Sandeep Sahu

More stories from Sandeep Sahu
View All

Published: 28 Sep 2021, Updated: 28 Sep 2021 11:50 am

Even as Cyclone Gulab weakened into a depression, Odisha is bracing for heavy rains over the next two weeks as two back to back cyclonic circulations are likely to form over the Bay of Bengal.

The first of these cyclonic circulations is likely to turn into a low pressure and may trigger rains, accompanied by thunderstorms, in north Odisha over the next three days, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.

"A new cyclonic circulation has developed in the adjoining coastal areas of East-central Bangladesh - Myanmar. It is most likely to move towards the coastal region of West Bengal. Regions of North Odisha will experience heavy rainfall, along with thunderstorm activities, for three days from Sept 28 under its influence," said HR Biswas, Director of the Bhubaneswar Centre of IMD.

The cyclonic circulation is gaining momentum and is likely to move towards West Bengal, the latest forecast by IMD said.
Along its way, it is expected to cause heavy rains in northern Odisha districts like Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Sundargarh and Deogarh till Thursday.

This is expected to be followed by another cyclonic circulation set to form over the western Pacific Ocean on October 3, which will move along the Philippines coast on October 5, the South China Sea on October 6 and Myanmar coast on October 7, according to senior meteorologist Dr Surendranath Pasupalak.

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

It will head towards the east-central Bay of Bengal on October 8 where it will turn into a low-pressure area on October 9. Due to this, there will be heavy rainfall in Odisha for three days till October 12, he said.

Meanwhile, Cyclone Gulab has weakened into a depression and lay centred over Telangana and adjoining areas of Marathwada and Vidarbha this morning.

It is likely to further weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area over the next six hours, IMD said.

Tags

Sandeep Sahu Odisha Bhubaneshwar Cyclone Gulab Cyclone Cyclone aftermath Bay of Bengal Odisha Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Rains Coastal Areas The Philippines Telangana National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

Calcutta HC Refuses To Cancel Bypoll On Bhabanipur Seat Where Mamata Banerjee Is Contesting From

Calcutta HC Refuses To Cancel Bypoll On Bhabanipur Seat Where Mamata Banerjee Is Contesting From

Why Punjab-Like Strategy May Not Work In Rajasthan For The Congress High Command

After Witnessing Static Fresh Covid-19 Cases Rate, India Sees Sharpest Dip

'Immense Pride': PM Modi Congratulates First BJP Rajya Sabha Member From Puducherry

‘Bharat Bandh’ Has ‘Unnerved’ BJP: Akhilesh Yadav

India Registers Lowest 18,795 Covid-19 Fresh Cases In 201 Days

PM Modi Pays Tribute To Bhagat Singh On His Birth Anniversary

Among 12 Foreign Terrorist Organisations In Pak, 5 Terror Groups India Centric: Report

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Taste A Win In UAE

IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Taste A Win In UAE

Bharat Bandh Observed By Farmers Amid Tightened Security In Dehi

Bharat Bandh Observed By Farmers Amid Tightened Security In Dehi

Global Citizen 24-Hour Concert

Global Citizen 24-Hour Concert

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

More from India

Top US Diplomat To Visit India For Talks Next Month

Top US Diplomat To Visit India For Talks Next Month

Two Trekkers Die, 14 Stranded At Glacier In Lahaul-Spiti

Two Trekkers Die, 14 Stranded At Glacier In Lahaul-Spiti

ICA Assures Greater Collaboration With Indian Cooperatives

ICA Assures Greater Collaboration With Indian Cooperatives

Farmers Claim Pan India Support To Bharat Bandh

Farmers Claim Pan India Support To Bharat Bandh

Read More from Outlook

Smoke And Mirrors: Smog Towers To Clean Up Dirty Air Is A Polluted Idea

Smoke And Mirrors: Smog Towers To Clean Up Dirty Air Is A Polluted Idea

Sarath Guttikunda / From every known science and engineering angle, the concept of vacuuming air in the open is not a practical solution.

Why Punjab-Like Strategy May Not Work In Rajasthan For The Congress High Command

Why Punjab-Like Strategy May Not Work In Rajasthan For The Congress High Command

Tabeenah Anjum / Unlike Punjab, in Rajasthan the things seem to go on a slower pace and the stalemate in the party's state unit will continue for some time.

David Warner All Set For Bitter Split With SRH In IPL?

David Warner All Set For Bitter Split With SRH In IPL?

David Warner was dropped from SRH’s playing XI against Rajasthan Royals on Monday. The former SRH skipper stayed in his hotel room in Dubai.

Among 12 Foreign Terrorist Organisations In Pak, 5 Terror Groups India Centric: Report

Among 12 Foreign Terrorist Organisations In Pak, 5 Terror Groups India Centric: Report

Outlook Web Desk / According to latest Congressional Research Service report, among the foreign terror groups in Pakistan, five groups including LeT and Jaish are India centric.

Advertisement