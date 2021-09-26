Cyclone Gulab: PM Modi Assures Support To Odisha, Andhra Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday assured both states—Odisha and Andhra Pradesh of all possible support from Centre in wake of cyclone Gulab.

Modi spoke with Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy over the emerging situation due to the cyclone,

"Discussed the cyclone situation in parts of Odisha with CM @Naveen_Odisha Ji. The Centre assures all possible support in overcoming this adversity," Modi said in a tweet.

Discussed the cyclone situation in parts of Odisha with CM @Naveen_Odisha Ji. The Centre assures all possible support in overcoming this adversity. Praying for the safety and well-being of everybody. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 26, 2021

Spoke to Andhra Pradesh CM Shri @ysjagan and took stock of the situation arising in the wake of Cyclone Gulab. Assured all possible support from the Centre. I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 26, 2021

The landfall process of cyclone Gulab started on Sunday evening, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. (With PTI inputs)