Sunday, Sep 26, 2021
Cyclone Gulab: PM Modi Assures Support To Odisha, Andhra Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to chief ministers of both Odisha and Andhra Pradesh and assured them of all possible support from Centre.

PM Narendra Modi takes stock of situation due to cyclone Gulab. (File photo) | PTI

2021-09-26T20:41:51+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 26 Sep 2021, Updated: 26 Sep 2021 8:41 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday assured both states—Odisha and Andhra Pradesh of all possible support from Centre in wake of cyclone Gulab.

Modi spoke with Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy over the emerging situation due to the cyclone,

"Discussed the cyclone situation in parts of Odisha with CM @Naveen_Odisha Ji. The Centre assures all possible support in overcoming this adversity," Modi said in a tweet.

“Praying for the safety and well-being of everybody”, he said.

In another tweet, Modi said, "Spoke to Andhra Pradesh CM Shri @ysjagan and took stock of the situation arising in the wake of Cyclone Gulab. Assured all possible support from the Centre. I pray for everyone's safety and well-being."

The landfall process of cyclone Gulab started on Sunday evening, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. (With PTI inputs)

