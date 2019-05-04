Cyclone Fani: NEET 2019 Exam Postponed In Odisha

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 has been postponed in Odisha due to cyclone ‘Fani’, that hit the state on Friday, the HRD Ministry announced on Saturday.

The exam was scheduled to be held on May 5.

The decision has been taken following a request from the Odisha administration in view of the rehabilitation work being underway in the state.

"#NEET exam scheduled for 5th May in Odisha postponed as per the request of State Govt working on relief and rehabilitation work in the wake of #FaniCyclone. Revised dates for the exam in Odisha will be announced so," HRD Secretary R Subramanyam tweeted.

The extremely severe cyclonic storm, which made landfall at Odisha's Puri on Friday, unleashed copious rain and windstorm that gusted up to 200 kmph, blowing away thatched roofs of houses, swamped towns and villages, before weakening and entering West Bengal.

Earlier, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) Goa president, Ahraz Mulla also penned down a letter to the President, Prime Minister and Union HRD ministry, requesting them to postpone NEET exam, in view of difficulties faced by the students due to cyclone 'Fani' in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

The death toll due to the calamity, which stood at eight on Friday, mounted to 12 with four fresh casualties reported from Mayurbhanj district in Odisha, officials said.

They also said that detailed information from many areas was still awaited.

