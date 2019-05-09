Cyclone Fani: Civil Society Members Write To Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Over Handling Of Relief Work

In a letter to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, a group of civil society organisations called "Civil Society responds to Fani," have listed their observations as well as recommendations to the state administration regarding the handling of the aftermath of cyclone Fani and the rehabilitation and relief work in the state.
Fani left a trail of destruction ripping apart all the major infrastructure in over 11 coastal districts affecting more than 1.5 crore people. Over 5.08 lakh houses have been damaged in the cyclone which had made a landfall in Puri last Friday.
"We are seeking to contribute both in terms of augmenting material and human resource and providing feedback on the impact and the state of response in the most severely affected areas," reads the letter signed by Jagadananda, former Information Commissioner, senior journalist Rajesh Mahapatra, Lt Gen KP Dhala Samanta among others.
Stating that "we appreciate your administration's efforts to provide adequate relief," the letter urges Patnaik to consider the inputs and suggestions of the signatories in the relief work as "alternative point of views" can help in improving the administration's efforts.
Claiming that the letter is "based on observations of volunteers" who have visited many of the cyclone-affected areas in the state, it seeks to bring to the notice of the chief minister the aspects that require immediate attention, and lists out the point s on the present situation, the relief response in the immediate aftermath of the tropical storm as well as policy inputs for "effective relief and rehabilitation".
The letter points out that drinking water distribution is "almost non-existent" in the rural areas affected by the cyclone and claims that there was scanty availability of dry and cooked food in a large number of villages they visited. "For example, the Schedule Caste people sheltered in the Satapada Degree and +2 colleges had received on 200 grams of Chuda and no cooked food till the afternoon of 6th May," says the letter.
On Sunday, in a press briefing, Patnaik had said: "the government has made arrangements to provide cooked food for free over the next 15 day".
On the immediate situation, the letter further says that looters are stopping people who are moving the relief materials from place to place, suggesting criminal elements are capitalising on the tragedy. The letter further says that tarpaulin sheets are not being distributed, and even where they are, the size is "ridiculously small".
"People are staying away from cleaning debris and carcass on account of fear that doing so before the government assessment will make them ineligible for compensation," the letter further reads, pointing out the fears of locals who are dealing with the aftermath of the storm.
The letter also lists a host of recommendations to the chief minister such as providing adequate food material, including baby food "as per NRDF/SDRF norms," provision of fodder as the there is an acute shortage for the same presently, besides using the services of the Army for the restoration of electricity.
Promoting community policing in order the protect relief teams and providing "temporary shelter material for both human as well as livestock and grains," is another of the recommendations in the letter.
The letter also advocates for placing Civil Society volunteers along with the disaster relief teams "to facilitate community involvement in support to the work of NDRF".
On the policy front, the letter urges for employing people under MGNREGA with "relaxation" of rules for hep in debris cleaning suggesting the payments be made in cash.
The letter suggests that monthly instalments or EMIs should not be collected for time being and bats for offering "at least three months of ENI holiday to borrowers--mostly women"
"To ensure timely removal of debris and carcass and prevent outbreak of any epidemics, the government should explore an easier community based certification for damage assessment and compensation for damage below Rs 20,000 per household," recommends the letter.
Cyclone Fani: Civil Society Members Write To Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Over Handling Of Relief Work
Cyclone Fani has left a trail of destruction ripping apart all the major infrastructure in over 11 coastal districts affecting more than 1.5 crore people.
In a letter to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, a group of civil society organisations called "Civil Society responds to Fani," have listed their observations as well as recommendations to the state administration regarding the handling of the aftermath of cyclone Fani and the rehabilitation and relief work in the state.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Ayodhya Dispute: Mediation Panel Submits Interim Report, SC To Hear Case Tomorrow
- AAP Alleges Gautam Gambhir Circulated Abusive Pamphlet Against Atishi, He Denies
- Modi Paid As Low As Rs 744 For Using IAF Jets: Congress Hits Back Over INS Viraat Allegation
- Government Duped Court In Rafale Case, Petitioners Tell SC
- Cyclone Fani Aftermath: What Needs To Be Done To Rehabilitate People In Odisha
- A Crazy, Hot Election Season Refuses To Go Away In Tamil Nadu
- Narendra Modi's Post-Caste Coalition Politics In Uttar Pradesh
- BJP's 'Secular' Constitution And Rs 105 Payment To Become Party Member
- Naveen Patnaik Exposed! Why Odisha CM Fielded An 82-Year-Old ICU Patient In Patkura
- Modi The Man, Made For The Camera
- In Politics, Sunny Deol Will Have To Wait For Taarikh After Taarikh To Get Things Done
- Prove Coal Mafia Charges Or Do '100 Squats Holding Your Ears', Angry Mamata's Riposte To PM Modi
- Ready To Return If SC Assures Will Not Be Arrested: Zakir Naik
- Name Does Matter In These Haryana Villages
- SC Rejects Plea Seeking Review Of Rahul Gandhi's Citizenship Status
- Guidelines Ignored During CSMT Foot Overbridge Audit: Chargesheet
- Cyclone Fani: Civil Society Members Write To Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Over Handling Of Relief Work
- No Records Of Any Surgical Strike Under UPA Regime, Says PM Modi
- 'Did Congress Waive Off Farm Loans?' Asks Smriti Irani, Attendees Say...
MOST VIEWED
MOST COMMENTED
- IPL 2019, KXIP Vs CSK: All Seeing MS Dhoni Calms Down Animated Harbhajan Singh – WATCH
- Your Karma Is Waiting For You: Rahul Gandhi Tells PM Narendera Modi For His ‘Bhrashtachari’ Remark On Rajiv Gandhi
- Sri Lanka Expels 600 Foreign Nationals Including 200 Islamic Clerics After Easter Bombings
- IPL 2019: Working Out Scenarios For All Eight Teams Ahead Of The Final Day Of League Matches
- Easter Bombing Suspects Visited Kashmir, Kerala To 'Receive Training', Says Sri Lanka Army Chief
- 'Your Father's Life Ended As Bhrastachari No 1': PM Modi Attacks Rahul Gandhi
- 'Was Congress Supporting A Crony Capitalist': Anil Ambani's Reliance Hits Out At Rahul Gandhi
- BJP Leader Shot Dead By Militants In Jammu And Kashmir's Anantnag
Post a Comment