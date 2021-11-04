Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 04, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Cut On Petrol, Diesel Excise Duties 'By Product’ Of Bypoll Results: P Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram targeted BJP over cut in excise duties of petrol and diesel, saying it is a ‘by product’ of recent bypoll results.

Cut On Petrol, Diesel Excise Duties 'By Product’ Of Bypoll Results: P Chidambaram
Congress leader P Chidambaram.(File photo) | PTI

Trending

Cut On Petrol, Diesel Excise Duties 'By Product’ Of Bypoll Results: P Chidambaram
outlookindia.com
2021-11-04T18:05:27+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 04 Nov 2021, Updated: 04 Nov 2021 6:05 pm

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday took a jibe at BJP over the cut in excise duties on petrol and diesel.

Chidambaram termed the move as “by-product” of the results of the 30 assembly and three Lok Sabha by-elections.

The government on Wednesday cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by a record Rs 5 and Rs 10 per litre to help bring down rates down from their highest-ever levels.

"The results of the 30 Assembly and 3 LS by-elections have produced a by-product. The centre has cut excise duties on petrol and diesel!" Chidambaram said on Twitter.

"It is a confirmation of our charge that fuel prices are high mainly because of high taxes," the former finance minister said.

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

"And our charge that high fuel taxes is because of the greed of the central government," he added.

Hitting back at the Congress leader, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who earlier held the portfolio of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said, "If the accusation is being sensitive to people's demand and sharing their sorrow, we happily accept it as the Modi government stands for being with the people in their happiness as well as in grief."

On Wednesday, Chidambaram had said that in the by-elections in 30 assembly constituencies -- BJP won seven seats and its declared allies won eight seats.

Congress won eight seats. Non-BJP parties won seven seats of which only one seat was won by a crypto ally of the BJP, namely YSR Congress, he had said. (With PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk P. Chidambaram Dharmendra Pradhan New Delhi Bypolls Election result Petrol Fuel Price Congress BJP National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Firecracker Ban: States In Which You Can Burst 'Green' Crackers Tonight On Diwali

Firecracker Ban: States In Which You Can Burst 'Green' Crackers Tonight On Diwali

Diwali: BSF Jawans Share Sweets, Gifts With Soldiers From Pakistan And Bangladesh

Covaxin Gets WHO Nod For Emergency Use: What That Means For Indian Travelers

Diwali: UP Man Killed After Two Groups Clash Over Bursting Firecrackers

Child Rights Body Sends Complaint To NCERT Over New Manual Aiming To Sensitise Teachers About LGBTQ+ Kids

Diwali 2021: What Are Electronic Crackers And Are They Truly Green?

PM Modi Meets Soldiers In J&K, Says 'I want To Spend Diwali With Family So I Join You'

Covid-19 Spikes Ahead Of Diwali But Active Cases Remain Lowest In 253 Days

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Lights And The Dark Goddess

Lights And The Dark Goddess

Florists Selling Flowers At Delhi’s Famous Ghazipur Flower Market On Diwali Eve

Florists Selling Flowers At Delhi’s Famous Ghazipur Flower Market On Diwali Eve

Saffron Harvesting Season In Full Swing In Kashmir

Saffron Harvesting Season In Full Swing In Kashmir

ICC World Test Championship 2021, Final: India And New Zealand Showdown In Southampton

ICC World Test Championship 2021, Final: India And New Zealand Showdown In Southampton

Advertisement

More from India

Delhi: Air Quality On Diwali 'Very Poor', Most Likely Getting Hazardous By End Of Day

Delhi: Air Quality On Diwali 'Very Poor', Most Likely Getting Hazardous By End Of Day

After Centre, Nine BJP-Ruled States Slash Petrol, Diesel Prices With Additional Cuts

After Centre, Nine BJP-Ruled States Slash Petrol, Diesel Prices With Additional Cuts

Meet 'Bambooka', A Bicycle-Turned-Bamboo Two Wheeler Designed To Save Dying Tribal Art Forms Of Chhattisgarh

Meet 'Bambooka', A Bicycle-Turned-Bamboo Two Wheeler Designed To Save Dying Tribal Art Forms Of Chhattisgarh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wishes Indians Happy Diwali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wishes Indians Happy Diwali

Read More from Outlook

PM Modi Meets Soldiers In J&K, Says 'I want To Spend Diwali With Family So I Join You'

PM Modi Meets Soldiers In J&K, Says 'I want To Spend Diwali With Family So I Join You'

Outlook Web Desk / Since 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it a point to visit troops on Diwali. This time, meet them at Nowshera sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

India-Pak Relations Worsen As Islamabad Eyes Kashmir Valley While India Defends LAC

India-Pak Relations Worsen As Islamabad Eyes Kashmir Valley While India Defends LAC

Seema Guha / India believes that a confident Pakistan taking advantage of the India- China standoff in Ladakh has decided to "open the terror tap" in the valley, sources tell Outlook.

Exclusive! Mithali Raj On What Getting Khel Ratna Means To Her And Women's Cricket

Exclusive! Mithali Raj On What Getting Khel Ratna Means To Her And Women's Cricket

Priya Nagi / Mithali Raj is the first woman cricketer to get the Khel Ratna Award. The Test and ODI team captain has dedicated the national award to her family.

Covaxin Gets WHO Nod For Emergency Use: What That Means For Indian Travelers

Covaxin Gets WHO Nod For Emergency Use: What That Means For Indian Travelers

Outlook Web Desk / The announcement has come as a great relief to the millions of Indians including—students, professionals and businessmen jabbed with Covaxin who intend to travel abroad.

Advertisement