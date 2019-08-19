﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  'Crows': Sharad Pawar Lashes Out At Leaders Who Left NCP, Joined Others

'Crows': Sharad Pawar Lashes Out At Leaders Who Left NCP, Joined Others

The opposition parties in Maharashtra, particularly the NCP, witnessed its MLAs and key leaders joining the BJP and Shiv Sena last month.

PTI 19 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
'Crows': Sharad Pawar Lashes Out At Leaders Who Left NCP, Joined Others
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar interacts with flood-affected villagers during his visit at Tambve village in Karad. (PTI)
'Crows': Sharad Pawar Lashes Out At Leaders Who Left NCP, Joined Others
outlookindia.com
2019-08-19T08:12:52+0530

Terming as "crows" the leaders who left the NCP and joined others, party chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday said fielding fresh faces in the upcoming Assembly

polls were being considered by the party.

The opposition parties in Maharashtra, particularly the NCP, witnessed its MLAs and key leaders joining the BJP and Shiv Sena last month.

"We don't need to worry about crows (kawale) any longer, instead focus on party workers (mawale) ahead of the assembly elections," Pawar said here.

Three NCP legislators- Shivendrasinh Bhosale, Sandeep Naik and Vaibhav Pichad- had joined the BJP along with the party's state women wing president Chitra Wagh last month.

Besides, NCP's Mumbai unit president Sachin Ahir and Shahapur MLA Pandurang Barora had also joined the Shiv Sena last month.

"The party will consider fielding fresh faces in the upcoming polls. I would insist on giving chance to youth and women in the coming elections," Pawar added.

The former Union minister said Nagpur has become a major hub of crime and criminal activities.

"Maharashtra chief minister also hails from the same place. We should raise our voice over the issue," he added.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
PTI Sharad Pawar Maharashtra National
Next Story : EPL, Chelsea 1-1 Leicester City: Mount Hits The Heights Before Foxes Bite Back
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From PTI
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters