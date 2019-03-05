﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Cross-LoC Trade With Pakistan On Srinagar-Muzaffarabad Road Resumes

Cross-LoC Trade With Pakistan On Srinagar-Muzaffarabad Road Resumes

The cross-LoC trade was suspended last Wednesday when Pakistani jets violated Indian airspace in Mendhar sector, a day after the Indian Air Force (IAF) struck Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camps in Balakote area of Pakistan.

Outlook Web Bureau 05 March 2019
Cross-LoC Trade With Pakistan On Srinagar-Muzaffarabad Road Resumes
Representational Image
Cross-LoC Trade With Pakistan On Srinagar-Muzaffarabad Road Resumes
outlookindia.com
2019-03-05T19:26:43+0530

The cross-LoC trade on Srinagar-Muzaffarabad road resumed on Tuesday after it was suspended last week following an aerial engagement between the air forces of India and Pakistan.

As many as 70 trucks crossed the Kaman Post in Uri sector on the LoC as part of the barter trade between the divided parts of Kashmir which takes place four days in a week from Tuesday to Friday, an official said.

"Thirty-five trucks loaded with goods from Indian side went to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir while an equal number of trucks from the other side arrived at the Salamabad Trade Facilitation Centre today (Tuesday)," he said.

The cross-LoC trade was suspended last Wednesday when Pakistani jets violated Indian airspace in Mendhar sector, a day after the Indian Air Force (IAF) struck Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camps in Balakote area of Pakistan.

The Balakote air strike was carried out as a reprisal action for the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed on February 14.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Srinagar J&K: Jammu & Kashmir LoC: Line of Control Trade Indo-Pak Pulwama terror attack Balakot Cross-LoC Air Strike National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : UK Patient 'Free' Of HIV After Stem Cell Treatment In Second Such Case
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters