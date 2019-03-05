Cross-LoC Trade With Pakistan On Srinagar-Muzaffarabad Road Resumes

The cross-LoC trade on Srinagar-Muzaffarabad road resumed on Tuesday after it was suspended last week following an aerial engagement between the air forces of India and Pakistan.

As many as 70 trucks crossed the Kaman Post in Uri sector on the LoC as part of the barter trade between the divided parts of Kashmir which takes place four days in a week from Tuesday to Friday, an official said.

"Thirty-five trucks loaded with goods from Indian side went to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir while an equal number of trucks from the other side arrived at the Salamabad Trade Facilitation Centre today (Tuesday)," he said.

The cross-LoC trade was suspended last Wednesday when Pakistani jets violated Indian airspace in Mendhar sector, a day after the Indian Air Force (IAF) struck Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camps in Balakote area of Pakistan.

The Balakote air strike was carried out as a reprisal action for the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed on February 14.

