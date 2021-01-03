January 03, 2021
Corona
'Covishield' Ready To Roll Out In Coming Weeks: Adar Poonawalla

Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla's remarks came after India's drugs regulator approved Covishield for restricted emergency use.

PTI 03 January 2021
Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India
outlookindia.com
2021-01-03T11:54:51+05:30

Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla on Sunday said the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine 'Covishield' is ready to roll out in the coming weeks.

Poonawalla's remarks came soon after India's drugs regulator approved Covishield for restricted emergency use.

"Happy new year, everyone! All the risks @SerumInstIndia took with stockpiling the vaccine, have finally paid off. Covishield, India's first Covid-19 vaccine is approved, safe, effective and ready to roll-out in the coming weeks," Poonawalla tweeted.

"Thank you Hon. Sri @narendramodi Ji, Hon. Sri @drharshvardhan Ji, @MoHFW_INDIA @ICMRDELHI @DBTIndia #DCGI_India @UniofOxford @AstraZeneca @gavi @GaviSeth @gatesfoundation and @BillGates for your support," he added.

Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech's Covid Vaccines Granted Emergency Use Approval

