Wednesday, Nov 10, 2021
Covid19 India: 11,466 New Cases Recorded In One Day, Active Cases Lowest Since March 2020

New Cases of Covid-19 in India have been recorded at 11,466 on Tuesday. With 460 deaths recorded in a single day, the death toll now stands at 4,61,849.

India recorded 11,466 new cases of Covid-19 infection yesterday. | Filed Photo

2021-11-10T10:34:33+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Published: 10 Nov 2021, Updated: 10 Nov 2021 10:34 am

India recorded a single-day rise of 11,466 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the country's tally of infections to 3,43,88,579, while the count of active cases has declined to 1,39,683, the lowest in 264 days, Union Health Ministry data showed.

The death toll due to the disease climbed to 4,61,849, with 460 daily fatalities being recorded, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 33 straight days. Less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 136 consecutive days now.

The tally of active cases has declined to 1,39,683 which comprises 0.41 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.25 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

A decrease of 955 cases was recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, the data showed.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.90 per cent. This has been less than two per cent for 37 days.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent. This figure has been below two per cent for 47 days, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 3,37,87,047, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.34 per cent.

(With PTI Inputs)
The cumulative number of doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 109.63 crore.


India's Covid-19 infection tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19.


India crossed the grim milestones of two crore cases on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

