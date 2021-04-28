Covid Vaccine For All Adults: How To Register Via CoWin, Aarogya Setu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that everyone above 18 is now eligible to be vaccinated in the country – Keeping this in mind the CoWin platform and the Aarogya Setu app will open up for registration today.

Ahead of India’s third phase of Covid-19 vaccinations for all adults from May 1, getting registered on the CoWIN web portal and taking an appointment to get a vaccine will be mandatory for those between 18 and 45 years.

How does CoWIN and Aarogya Setu work?

CoWIN portal and Aarogya Setu platforms allow beneficiaries to register at least four family members (including the user) for the vaccination. It lets users to find the nearest vaccine centre and book a slot, as per the availability.

How to register using Aarogya Setu?

To register via the COVID-19 tracker app Aarogya Setu, citizens will need to find the dashboard ‘Cowin’ and select the ‘Vaccination’ option and then tap on ‘Register Now.’ Users will first need to register via their 10-digit mobile number and enter the OTP.

In the second stage of registration, select the type of Photo ID proof such as Aadhaar, PAN, Driver’s license, and more. Eligible citizens will also need to provide basic information such as gender and date of birth. After this, you will see a page where you can add up to four beneficiaries with the same mobile number.

Select the vaccination centre by entering the pin code, book the time slot, and select Proceed. Eligible citizens also have the option to re-schedule or cancel the appointment.

How to register using CoWIN portal?

To register via the CoWIN website, open the platform(www.cowin.gov.in) on your browser > enter a valid mobile number > Click on ‘Get OTP’ button > Enter OTP and select ‘Verify.’ Once the OTP is validated, the “Registration of Vaccination" page will appear, where citizens will need to enter basic details such as photo ID number, name, gender, and year of birth. Once registration is complete, the system will show users the “Account Details."

Citizens can add three more people lined with one mobile number by clicking on the “Add More" button at the bottom right corner of the page. In case you select ‘add more,’ enter all details of the individual and then click on the “Add" button.

Once all details are added, click on ‘Schedule Appointment’ and then book an appointment for the Vaccination page opens. Search for Vaccination Centre of choice by State, District, Block, and Pin Code from the dropdown menu. For scheduling an appointment, citizens can schedule an appointment from the “Account Details" page. Click on the calendar icon for Booking Vaccination Appointment > Click ‘Schedule Appointment’ > Book Appointment for Vaccination page opens > Search for Vaccination Centre of choice by State, District, Block, and Pin Code from dropdown menus.

Once the ‘Book’ button is clicked, the Appointment Confirmation page is displayed > Click ‘Confirm’ after verifying the details for final confirmation on the booking. Citizens who received both COVID-19 vaccine dosages can download the certificate via Aarogya Setu from the same COWIN section.

NITI Aayog’s Dr VK Paul said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the Covaxin shot on Monday, making it clear to people that there was no reason for doubt. “Vaccine hesitancy is melting, but we still need to pace up. People are ready to fight Covid-19 by getting vaccinated," he said.

