Advertisement
Monday, Jan 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Covid Vaccination For Children In 15-18 Age Group Kicks Off Across States

The process to vaccinate children has commenced amid a scare of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Covid Vaccination For Children In 15-18 Age Group Kicks Off Across States
Representative image. | PTI

Trending

Covid Vaccination For Children In 15-18 Age Group Kicks Off Across States
outlookindia.com
2022-01-03T11:53:29+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 03 Jan 2022, Updated: 03 Jan 2022 11:53 am

Vaccination of children in the 15-18 age group against Covid-19 began on Monday as inoculation centres across the country started administering the shots to the younger population.

The process to vaccinate children has commenced amid a scare of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

In Delhi, where daily cases have registered a record surge in the last few days, vaccination centres at Fortis hospital, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, and other facilities began administering the jabs to the younger population, officials said.

The vaccine option for this age group would only be Covaxin, according to guidelines issued by the Union health ministry on December 27.

The Drugs Controller General of India granted emergency use authorisation to indigenously-developed Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children above 12 years with certain conditions on December 24.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

The CoWIN platform had till Sunday evening recorded over six lakh registrations in the age group of 15-18.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has advised states and Union Territories to provide separate vaccination centres, session sites, queues and different vaccination teams for this age group to avoid the mixing-up of vaccines.

The registration for this category of beneficiaries had opened on Saturday.

According to the guidelines, they can self-register online through an existing account on CoWIN or can also register by creating a new account through a unique mobile number as is the case with all other categories of beneficiaries.

According to official documents shared by sources, the cohort size for vaccination in this category in Delhi is 10 lakh, as per the Registrar General of India's figures.

Authorities at various hospitals in Delhi where vaccination centres were established since the start of the exercise on January 16 last year, have said that the infrastructure set up was ready to administer Covid vaccine shots to children after catering to the adult population, including healthcare workers and frontline staff, who were given priority to be the first in line to receive the jabs.

Doctors have urged parents to bring their children for vaccination as soon as possible to lend them protection amid fear of a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tags

PTI New Delhi COVID 19 covid vaccine National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Karnataka Government Likely To Tighten Covid Restrictions Amid Surge In Cases

Karnataka Government Likely To Tighten Covid Restrictions Amid Surge In Cases

'Some Urgency': Centre Urges SC To Schedule Hearing Of EWS Quota In NEET-PG Row

NEWSFLASH | Fire Breaks Out At Godown In Mumbai's Ghatkopar

Opposition Parties Indulge In Communal Politics: Sharma

Gujarat Government Launches Special Drive To Vaccinate Children In 15-18 Age Group

Covid-19 Update: 33,750 New Cases Reported; 1,700 Omicron Infections So Far

Bulli Bai App Auctioning Muslim Women's Photos Invites NCW's Attention, Expedited Action Sought

Jammu and Kashmir: L-G Manoj Sinha To Launch Covid Vaccination Drive For Children From Govt School

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Muted New Year Celebrations Across the USA

Muted New Year Celebrations Across the USA

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Advertisement

More from India

BJP To Seek Public Suggestions For Preparing Manifesto Ahead Of UP Polls

BJP To Seek Public Suggestions For Preparing Manifesto Ahead Of UP Polls

Omicron Shadow Looms Over Republic Day Celebrations

Omicron Shadow Looms Over Republic Day Celebrations

Newsalert| Covid-19: Maharashtra Registers Fresh 11,877 Cases; 50 Omicron Cases

Newsalert| Covid-19: Maharashtra Registers Fresh 11,877 Cases; 50 Omicron Cases

Newsalert| Covid-19: Mumbai Registers 8,063 Fresh Cases

Newsalert| Covid-19: Mumbai Registers 8,063 Fresh Cases

Read More from Outlook

Omicron Shadow Looms Over Republic Day Celebrations

Omicron Shadow Looms Over Republic Day Celebrations

Seema Guha / India’s hope of inviting Central Asian leaders as guests for Republic Day, 2022 may be hit by another wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Death, Up Close: A Photo Essay On The World Of Dalit Morgue Workers

Death, Up Close: A Photo Essay On The World Of Dalit Morgue Workers

Arun Vijai Mathavan / Dalits have been forced to handle the dead for centuries. The manner in which they are compelled to handle the bodies in modern, state-run hospitals, have gone unnoticed.

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Live: India Eye Unbeaten Streak At Wanderers

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Live: India Eye Unbeaten Streak At Wanderers

Jayanta Oinam / After their historic win in Centurion, India lead the three-match Test series 1-0. Follow here live cricket scores and updates of the second SA vs IND Test.

Sands Of Time - Part 7 | The Young Boy From 'Baton Baton Mein' Who Ended up in 'The Office'

Sands Of Time - Part 7 | The Young Boy From 'Baton Baton Mein' Who Ended up in 'The Office'

Amborish Roychoudhury / In part seven of Outlook's 'Sands of Time' series, film writer Amborish Roychoudhury profiles such an actor, who worked with Basu Chatterjee and Hrishikesh Mukherjee and then went on to star in American sitcoms.

Advertisement