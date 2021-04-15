Covid: UP Schools Shut, Board Exam Postponed; Night Curfew Imposed

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday ordered the closure of all schools till May 15 and directed the imposition of a night curfew from 8 pm till 7 am in ten districts with more than 2,000 active Covid-19 cases.

Yogi Adityanath-led state government has postponed UP Board high school and intermediate examinations (class 10 and class 12) till May 20. Further, university examinations have been postponed till May 15. A further decision on fresh dates will be taken in a meeting called by the Chief Minister. The decision came a day after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the cancellation of Class 10 board exams while postponing Class 12 exams in wake of the second wave of Coronavirus pandemic being witnessed in the country.

"Schools up to class 12 are being closed till May 15 and no examinations will also be held during this period. Also, UP board examinations for classes 10 and 12 have been postponed till May 20," the official said.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The Uttar Pradesh Education Board examinations were scheduled to start on May 8.

A night curfew from 8 pm till 7 am was imposed in 10 districts with more than 2,000 active Covid-19 cases, the official said.

The districts are in Lucknow, Allahabad, Varanasi, Kanpur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Meerut and Gorakhpur, the official said.

India added a record over 2 lakh new Covid-19 infections today, pushing the total tally of cases to 1,40,74,564, while the active cases surpassed the 14-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. A total of 2,00,739 new Covid-19 cases have been registered in a span of 24 hours. The death toll increased to 1,73,123 with 1,038 daily new fatalities, the highest since October 3, 2020, the data updated at 8 am showed.

