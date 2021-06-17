Covid: Three Kids With Black Fungus Get Eyes Removed In Maharashtra

Three kids, aged 4, 6, and 14, infected with Black Fungus had to undergo surgery to remove their eyes in a Mumbai hospital, NDTV reported.

Out of the three, two children are not diabetic, but the 14-year-old child is. A fourth child, 16 years old, became diabetic after recovering from Covid and a part of her stomach was found infected with Black Fungus, the report stated.

Mucormycosis is a rare serious fungal infection caused by fungus Mucor. People can get infected by meeting black fungus spores present in the environment. According to an official advisory, the infection can also develop in the skin after the fungus enters the skin through a cut, abrasion, burn, or other types of skin trauma.

The Centre along with state governments are working closely to monitor the production, import, supplies and availability of the drugs required for treatment of Mucormycosis, which damages the nose, eyes, sinuses, and sometimes even the brain.

Symptoms of the disease

Nasal blockage, facial or cheekbone pain, blackish and foul-smelling nasal discharge, congestion or redness and swelling of eyes and nose and impaired vision are a few of the main symptoms of the disease reported by patients who are undergoing Covid-19 treatment.

The other symptoms are headache and fever, seizures, altered mental state, cough, and blood-stained sputum, shortness of breath with worsening respiratory problem, toothache, loosening of teeth, and blackish discoloration in the skin with Necrosis (death of cells or tissue through disease or injury).

How to safeguard oneself against black fungus infection?

To prevent black fungus infection in Covid-19 patients doctors suggest better control of the sugar levels during COVID with or without steroids, judicious use of steroids observing correct timing, correct dose and correct duration, use of clean or sterile water for humidifiers during the oxygen therapy.

People have also been urged to use masks while visiting dusty construction sites, wear shoes, long trousers, long sleeve shirts, and gloves while handling garden soil, moss or manure, maintain personal hygiene and seek immediate medical attention in case they develop any of the abovementioned symptoms.

India has reported more than 8,800 cases of deadly "black fungus" in a growing epidemic of the disease. The normally rare infection, called mucormycosis, has a mortality rate of 50 per cent, with some only saved by removing an eye.

