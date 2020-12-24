Covid Test Report In 15 Minutes At Bengaluru Airport! Check Cost, Key Details

The Bengaluru airport on Tuesday announced the setting up of a Covid-19 testing facility for passengers, with charges pegged between Rs 800 and Rs 2,400.

In the latest statement, BIAL said rapid PCR (Abbott ID NOW) test would now cost a passenger Rs 2,400, while the charges for regular RT-PCR would be Rs 800 (with result in 24 hours).

Under the express test method, the RT-PCR test result would be available in less than 15 minutes, while the regular RT-PCR test result would take up to six hours, BIAL said in the statement.

Until the test results are received, those tested would be required to wait in a specially demarcated area. Reports would be shared directly with those tested through digital platforms, it said.

Earlier in the day, Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), which manages and operate the private airport, stated that a passengers will have to pay Rs 5,000 for the RT-PCR test availed under its Express service, in which result the would be available in less than 15 minutes. It had said the charges for these tests start from Rs 800 and go up to Rs 5,000.

Located near the arrivals area of the terminal, the RT-PCR testing centre is managed and operated by the Auriga Research Pvt Ltd, BIAL said in the statement.

The testing facility is equipped with a sample collection kiosk inside the terminal and a state-of-the-art laboratory outside it as well as a waiting lounge.

It added that international arrival passengers unable to get a test prior to boarding their flight can make use of this facility on their arrival at the airport. The service will be available to departing passengers, who need to undergo a RT-PCR test before travelling, it added.

The private airport operator said it has established a detailed standard operating procedure, in accordance with guidelines stipulated by the relevant authorities, to manage people who test Covid-19 positive.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine