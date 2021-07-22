Covid Tally: India Logs 41,383 New Infections As Active Cases Rise For Second Day

July 22, 2021
An increase of 2,224 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours as per the latest data by Union Health Ministry.

Outlook Web Desk 22 July 2021, Last Updated at 10:19 am
PTI/File Photo
2021-07-22T10:19:54+05:30
Total tally of Covid-19 cases in India surged to  3,12,57,720 on Thursday after the country logged  41,383  new cases in the past 24 hours,  as per the latest data by Union Health Ministry, active cases registered an increase for the second consecutive day and were recorded at 4,09,394.

Following an exponential increase in death toll on Monday after Maharashtra government reviewed its Covid-19 data, 507 fresh fatalities were reported on Thursday, taking the country's total death toll due to Covid-19 to 4,18,987.

An increase of 2,224 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 1.31 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.35 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

As many as 17,18,439 tests were conducted on Wednesday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 45,09,11,712.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.41 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for 31 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate was recorded at  2.12 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,04,29,339 and the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.

Cumulative vaccine doses administered so far has reached 41.78 crores under the nationwide vaccination drive.   

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past  60 lakh on September 28,  70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on  November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crores on May 4 and three crores on June 23. 

(With inputs from PTI)

