Wednesday, Jan 12, 2022
Covid Tally: India Logs 1.9 Lakh Fresh Infections, Active Cases Highest In 211 Days

The active Covid-19 cases have increased to 9,55,319, the highest in 211 days, while the death toll has climbed to 4,84,655 with 442 fresh fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours.

2022-01-12T10:59:04+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 12 Jan 2022, Updated: 12 Jan 2022 10:59 am

India added 1,94,720 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 3,60,70,510 which includes 4,868 cases of the Omicron variant, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The active cases have increased to 9,55,319, the highest in 211 days, while the death toll has climbed to 4,84,655 with 442 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Of the total 4,868 cases of the Omicron variant, 1,805 people have recovered or migrated so far.

Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 1,281 cases followed by  Rajasthan at 645,Delhi 546, Karnataka  479 and Kerala 350.

The  active cases comprise 2.65 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate decreased to 96.01 per cent, the ministry said.

A total 2,11,298 coronavirus infections were reported in a single day on May 26.

 An increase of 1,33,873 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 11.05 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 9.82 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,46,30,536, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.34 per cent. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 153.80 crore. 

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. 

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. The 442 new fatalities include 296 from Kerala and 23 from Delhi.

A total of 4,84,655 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,41,669 from Maharashtra, 49,776 from Kerala, 38,379 from Karnataka, 36,886 from Tamil Nadu, 25,200 from Delhi, 22,937 from Uttar Pradesh and 19,936 from  West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

PTI COVID-19 Covid-19 Cases Omicron National
