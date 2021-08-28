Covid Surge: Kerala To Impose Night Curfew From Next Week

The Kerala government on Saturday said it will enforce night curfew in the state from next week to prevent Covid surge.

The decision was taken at a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The government has decided to impose night curfew from 10 PM to 6 AM from next week.

Speaking at a press conference in Thiruvananthapura, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, "In areas where the weekly infection population ratio is above seven per cent, the government has decided to implement a lockdown. From next week, there will be night curfew from 10 PM to 6 AM. Night curfew has already been issued for tomorrow".

Kerala has been logging more than or close to 20,000 case almost every day since July 27, when restrictions were relaxed in the state for a few days on account of two festivals.

The state’s daily Covid-19 cases crossed the 30,000 mark for the fourth consecutive day on Saturday.

(PTI inputs)

