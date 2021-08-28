August 28, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Covid Surge: Kerala To Impose Night Curfew From Next Week

Covid Surge: Kerala To Impose Night Curfew From Next Week

The state’s daily Covid-19 cases crossed the 30,000 mark for the fourth consecutive day on Saturday.

Outlook Web Bureau 28 August 2021, Last Updated at 9:34 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Covid Surge: Kerala To Impose Night Curfew From Next Week
The Kerala government has decided to impose night curfew from 10 PM to 6 AM from next week.
Representational Image
Covid Surge: Kerala To Impose Night Curfew From Next Week
outlookindia.com
2021-08-28T21:34:20+05:30
Also read

The Kerala government on Saturday said it will enforce night curfew in the state from next week to prevent Covid surge.

The decision was taken at a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The government has decided to impose night curfew from 10 PM to 6 AM from next week.

Speaking at a press conference in Thiruvananthapura,  Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, "In areas where the weekly infection population ratio is above seven per cent, the government has decided to implement a lockdown. From next week, there will be night curfew from 10 PM to 6 AM. Night curfew has already been issued for tomorrow".        

Kerala has been logging more than or close to 20,000 case almost every day since July 27, when restrictions were relaxed in the state for a few days on account of two festivals.

The state’s daily Covid-19 cases crossed the 30,000 mark for the fourth consecutive day on Saturday.                

(PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Understanding Peoples Problems, Providing Them Facilities Will End Naxal Issue: Munda

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala COVID 19 Coronavirus National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos