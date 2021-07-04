Delhi Govt Likely To Permit Reopening Of Stadiums, Public Transport To Continue At 50% Capacity

Amid a steady decline in the number of Covid-19 cases in the national capital, the Aam Aadmi Party government is likely to lift more Covid-induced restrictions as it mulls reopening of stadiums and sports complexes in the city from July 5.

This development comes in the backdrop of Delhi recording 86 new coronavirus cases and five fatalities on Saturday. According to the Delhi health department, the city logged a positivity rate of 0.11 per cent on Saturday, down from 0.13 per cent on Friday.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has been announcing a slew of relaxations ever since the second Covid wave began to abate in the city. The current set of relaxations which are in force in the city are slated to continue till 5 am on Monday. A fresh order by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on the extension of prohibited and restricted activities is yet to be issued.

"Although the government is likely to allow reopening of stadiums and sports complexes, operation of public transport, including Delhi Metro trains, with full capacity is unlikely due to concerns of overcrowding," a source told PTI.

Metro trains and public buses are running with half their seating capacity.

According to sources, reopening of spas, cinema halls, multiplexes and swimming pools, is also unlikely.

Last week, the DDMA allowed the reopening of gyms and yoga institutes with 50 per cent attendance. Banquets, marriage halls and hotels were also allowed to host weddings with an attendance of 50 guests only.

(With PTI inputs)

