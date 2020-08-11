August 11, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Covid Recovery Rate Nears 70 Per Cent, Case Fatality Rate Falls Below 2%: Govt

Covid Recovery Rate Nears 70 Per Cent, Case Fatality Rate Falls Below 2%: Govt

The national recovery rate has risen to 69.80 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry.

PTI 11 August 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Covid Recovery Rate Nears 70 Per Cent, Case Fatality Rate Falls Below 2%: Govt
Covid-19 recovery rate has reached nearly 70 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said.
PTI Photo
Covid Recovery Rate Nears 70 Per Cent, Case Fatality Rate Falls Below 2%: Govt
outlookindia.com
2020-08-11T16:45:08+05:30

Successful implementation of containment strategy, aggressive testing coupled with standardized clinical management of critical patients have resulted in the rise of COVID-19 recovery rate to nearly 70 per cent while the case fatality rate has fallen below 2 per cent, the Union Health ministry said on Tuesday.

With more patients recuperating and being discharged from hospitals and home isolation (in case of mild and moderate cases), the total recoveries have jumped to 15,83,489 with 47,746 patients getting discharged in a span of 24 hours, it said.

The national recovery rate has risen to 69.80 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The actual case load of the country is the active cases (6,39,929) which is only 28.21 per cent of the total positive cases and they all are under active medical supervision, the ministry said.

"With a consistent and sustained increase in recoveries, the gap between recovered patients and active COVID-19 cases has reached nearly 9.5 lakh. India's test, track and treat strategy is showing the desired result - the gap between percentage of recoveries and percentage of active cases of COVID-19 is growing every day," the ministry said.

Focus on improved and effective clinical treatment in hospitals, use of non-invasive, improved and coordinated services of the ambulances for ferrying patients for prompt and timely treatment have resulted in seamless efficient patient management of COVID-19 patients, it said.

"As a result, the case fatality rate (CFR) has been low when compared to the global average. It has fallen below 2 per cent on Tuesday and currently stands at 1.99 per cent," the ministry said.

India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 22,68,675 with 53,601 new infections being reported in a day, while the death-toll climbed to 45,257 with 871 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the Health ministry data updated at 8 am showed.

Next Story >>

FIR Lodged In Patna On Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Is Legal And Valid: Bihar Govt To Supreme Court

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Coronavirus Novel Coronavirus Outbreak COVID-19 National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos