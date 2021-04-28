Covid: India Reports 3,60,960 Fresh Cases, 3,293 Deaths

Covid-19 deaths on Wednesday crossed the 2 lakh mark in India as 3,286 people died of the virus in the last 24 hours. The daily deaths were at a record high on Tuesday in the country as they went above the 3000-mark since the beginning of the pandemic last year. Only the US (5.7 lakh, Brazil (3.9 lakh and Mexico (2.15) lakh have registered a higher death toll.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease is 1,48,17,371, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.12 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases have risen to 29,78,709, comprising 16.55 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 82.33 per cent, it said.

The death toll stands at 2,01,187, the data stated.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, one-crore mark on December 19 and 1.5 crore on April 19.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 28,27,03,789 samples have been tested up to April 27 with 17,23,912 samples being tested on Tuesday.

Delhi logged a record 381 Covid-19 deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 32.72 per cent, according to a health bulletin. This is the sixth day on the trot that Delhi has recorded over 300 deaths due to coronavirus.

Meanwhile, two top American Senators, from the ruling Democratic and the opposition Republican parties, have urged President Joe Biden to accelerate US efforts of supporting India’s fight against Covid-19. Senators Mark Warner and John Cornyn, co-chairs of the Senate India Caucus, in a letter to Biden, said they were watching with growing alarm the unprecedented surge of Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations, and deaths, which have overwhelmed hospitals and the overall health system in India.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine