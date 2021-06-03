Covid: India Reports 1,34,154 New Cases, 2,887 Deaths In Last 24 Hours

India's total tally of Covid-19 cases surged to 2,84,41,986 with 1,34,154 new infections being reported in a day, while the recoveries have crossed 2.63 crores, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death count increased to 3,37,989 with 2,887 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 576 fresh Covid-19 cases, lowest since March 17, at a positivity rate of 0.78 per cent and 103 more fatalities due to the disease on Wednesday.

This is the third consecutive day that the positivity rate was recorded at below one per cent in the national capital. For the last three days, the deaths in a single day had remained below 100.

With 25,317 cases reported in the past 24 hours, Tamil Nadu is leading the state list. It is followed by Karnataka with 19,661 new infections. Maharashtra reported 15,169 cases. Kerala 19,760, and Andhra Pradesh 12,768 cases. The case count was 8,923 for West Bengal.

City-wise, Bengaluru continued to report most cases among major cities in India, with 4,095 new infections confirmed in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, Chennai reported 2,217 new cases, while the same at Kolkata was 1,040. The number of new cases in Mumbai and Delhi was 925 and 576 respectively.

The six most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (5,776,184), Karnataka (26,35,122), Kerala (2,566,099), Tamil Nadu (2,148,346), and Andhra Pradesh (1,717,156).

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine