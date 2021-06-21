Covid: India Records 53,256 New Cases, 1,422 Deaths

India recorded 53,256 new Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours ending 8 am Monday, taking the country’s total infections to nearly 3 crore. This is the lowest spike of daily cases in 88 days. Out of these, active cases further declines to 7.02 lakh, while over 2.88 crore people have recovered after testing positive.

With 1,422 new fatalities, the country recorded the lowest daily deaths since April 16. The total death toll is now over 3.88 lakh. On Sunday, Kerala recorded 11,654 cases. However, Karnataka has now overtaken Kerala to become the state with second highest number of total cases.

The active cases now comprise 2.35 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 96.36 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed

A net decline of 26,356 cases has been recorded in the COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

As many as 13,88,699 tests were conducted on Sunday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 39,24,07,782.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.83 per cent . It has been less than 5 per cent for 14 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has declined to 3.32 per cent.

Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for the 39th consecutive day.The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,88,44,199, while the case fatality rate has increased to 1.30 per cent, the data stated.

Cumulatively, 28,0036,898 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28,

70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s Purusottampur town has become coronavirus-free as the migrant-prone block doesn’t have any active case as of now, an official said. Purusottampur comes under the Ganjam district. The block has 96 villages in 26 panchayats and a notified area council.

Bolstering India’s vaccination drive, the Centre will begin a free Covid-19 vaccination drive for the population above age of 18 from today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had, on June 7, announced that the central government will provide free coronavirus vaccine to states for inoculation of all adults. The United Kingdom reported 9,284 Covid cases on the day before the lockdown was due to end.

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine