Covid-19 Live Updates: Over 5.52 Lakh Active Cases In India, Drop-In Maharashtra

As many as 53,480 fresh infections pushed India's Covid-19 tally to 1,21,49,335, while 354 new fatalities, the highest single-day spike so far this year, took the death toll to 1,62,468, according to Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday.

Maharashtra reported 27,918 cases, a significant drop from the peak of 40,000 on Sunday, possibly because of lower testing. There are now more than 5.52 lakh active cases in the country while over 1,14,34,301 people have recovered from the disease.

The Centre Tuesday warned that the situation is going from ‘bad to worse’ and urged states to achieve 100 per cent vaccination coverage of those above the age of 45 years in surge districts within the next two weeks.

The Government will roll out the third phase of its vaccination drive from April 1 to cover all those above the age of 45. On Saturday, during a meeting with 46 districts that reported 70 per cent of the total cases over the last month, the Centre conveyed that 90 per cent of Covid-linked deaths in the country continue to be in the category of those aged above 45.

1:05 pm: Random Covid Tests Of Arriving Passengers To Start At Delhi Airport Today, Check Details

12:14 pm: 25 Students At IIT Jodhpur Test Covid Positive, Institute’s G3 Block Declared Containment Zone

11:45 am: DCGI extends the shelf life of Covishield from 6 to 9 months

India's drug regulator DCGI has extended the shelf life of Covishield, the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, from six to nine months from its manufacturing date, PTI reported.

11:35 am: Will increase testing to over 80,000 tests daily: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain Wednesday said the govt is going to increase testing to over 80,000 tests daily. "From today, we're going to increase testing to over 80,000 tests daily. Yesterday, govt-issued an order for increasing 220 beds in ICU wards in private hospitals for COVID patients. There is just 25% occupancy in private & govt hospitals in Delhi," he added

10:45 am: Mumbai reports 4,758 covid cases: Longer wait time, queues at test centres

In a grim indicator of the worsening Covid-19 situation, queues at RT-PCR testing centres in Mumbai have increased, with a waiting time that ranges between 3 to 4 hours for swab collection. The test reports now take up to 48 hours to arrive. On Tuesday, Mumbai reported 4,758 cases. The figure was lower than the preceding days as testing had halved on Holi.

10:38 am: Spot fines, higher surveillance: DGCA on better compliance of Covid-19 protocols

Aviation regulator DGCA has found the compliance of Covid-19 protocols at the country’s airports to be “not satisfactory”, and consequently asked all airport operators to step up surveillance while exploring the possibility of imposing spot fines to those violating rules such as the improper wearing of masks and social distancing.

09:53 am: India records 53,480 new Covid-19 cases, 354 deaths

India reported 53,480 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, taking the total tally of infections to 1,21,49,335, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

354 deaths were reported on Tuesday, the highest since December 16, out of which 140 were reported from Maharashtra. The overall death toll stood at 1,62,468. Death count in Karnataka (21) is the highest since December 9. Other states -- Punjab (64), Chhattisgarh (35) and Tamil Nadu (16), Madhya Pradesh (10), Uttar Pradesh (10) -- also reported more than the usual number of deaths.

08: 48 am: Maharashtra: Dip in daily Covid-19 cases; lower testing might be cause

Maharashtra on Tuesday showed a big drop in its daily count of COvid-19 cases, reporting 27,918 new infections, compared to over 40,000 two days ago. Across the country, about 45,000 new cases were detected, a substantial dip considering that more than 60,000 cases were being reported over the previous three days.

08:45 am: With 54 new Covid deaths, Nagpur district toll crosses 5,000

With Nagpur recording over 50 deaths due to coronavirus infection for the fourth consecutive day, the death toll in the district crossed the 5,000 mark on Tuesday.

08:30 am: At least 5,000 vaccination sites in Punjab from April 1: Health secretary

08:15 am: More beds reserved as cases spike: Delhi CM

08:07 am: Uttarakhand: Negative RT-PCR test report mandatory for people arriving from 12 states

The restrictions are applicable to people travelling by road, air and train to Uttarakhand from 12 states including Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Rajasthan. The govt also said that the RT-PCR test should not be older than 72 hours on arrival.

08: 05 am: Amid surge, restrictions and night curfew in Chattisgarh districts

Amid a spike in Covid cases, the Chhattisgarh government has imposed restrictions on shops remaining open after 9 pm in several districts, including Raipur, while some areas will see night curfew from Tuesday, PTI reported.

The order issued by the administration in various districts said the operation of all kind of temporary and permanent shops will be allowed from 6 am to 9 pm, while restaurants, dhabas and hotels can remain open between 8 am and 10 pm for indoor dining, a public relations department official said.

08:02 am: Amarinder Singh extends curbs as data points to the prevalence of UK strain in Punjab

Amid rising Covid cases and deaths, as well as the continuing prevalence of the UK strain in the state, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday ordered extension of curbs till April 10, while directing the Health Department to increase the number of vaccination sites to target the priority are groups on an urgent basis.

Reviewing the Covid situation with the Chief Secretary and other top officials, the Chief Minister said all restrictions that were in place till March 31 will now remain in force till April 10, after which they would be again reviewed.

08:00 am: We are facing an increasingly severe and intense situation: VK Paul, NITI Aayog member

"Covid-19 situation is turning from bad to worse. In the last few weeks, especially in some states, it is a huge cause for worry. No state, no part of the country or district should be complacent," NITI Aayog member (Health) V K Paul was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.



Paul also said that the whole country is "potentially at risk" and that all efforts contain and save lives must be taken. "Hospital and ICU preparations have to be readied. If the cases increase rapidly, the healthcare system would be overwhelmed," he added.

