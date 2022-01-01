Advertisement
Saturday, Jan 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Covid Hospitalisation Less; Whether More Curbs Needed Will Be Reviewed: Delhi Health Minister

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had on Wednesday decided that Covid-related restrictions imposed in Delhi under the ‘yellow alert’ would continue for the time being and authorities would monitor the situation for a while before deciding on fresh curbs.

Covid Hospitalisation Less; Whether More Curbs Needed Will Be Reviewed: Delhi Health Minister
Satyendra Jain, Minister of Health of Delhi. | PTI Photo

Trending

Covid Hospitalisation Less; Whether More Curbs Needed Will Be Reviewed: Delhi Health Minister
outlookindia.com
2022-01-01T19:23:08+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 01 Jan 2022, Updated: 01 Jan 2022 7:23 pm

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday said whether further Covid-related restrictions need to be imposed in the national capital will be reviewed as hospital admissions are less, despite a rapid rise in coronavirus cases.

According to data shared by the health department on Friday, Delhi reported 1,796 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 2.44 percent and zero death. "The virus is spreading fast. But the good part is that there are no serious cases. Be it any variant, Omicron or Delta, the way it can be prevented and treated remains the same. People should step out whenever necessary and wear a mask," Jain told reporters.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had on Wednesday decided that Covid-related restrictions imposed in Delhi under the ‘yellow alert’ would continue for the time being and authorities would monitor the situation for a while before deciding on fresh curbs. "We have put the restrictions in place. In other states, only night curfew has been imposed. But in Delhi, we have shut down schools, multiplexes, etc. In April and May when the second (Covid) wave had hit Delhi, a large chunk of people were getting admitted. But currently the hospitalisations are less. Further restrictions will be reviewed," Jain said.

Related Stories

Covid-19 Surge: India Already In Early Stages Of Third Wave, Say Experts. Here's What To Expect

On Tuesday, the DDMA had declared a ‘yellow alert’ under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the city amid a spike in cases following the emergence of the Omicron variant. The alert entails restrictions like night curfew, closure of schools and colleges, opening of shops selling non-essential items on an odd-even basis and halved seating capacity in Metro trains and buses, among other things.

The GRAP is based on positivity rate (on two consecutive days), cumulative number of new cases (over a week) and average oxygenated-bed occupancy (for a week) for designated four levels of alerts. After the ‘yellow alert’, further restrictions are imposed at advanced stages of ‘amber’, ‘orange’ and ‘red’ with a higher number of new cases and hospitalisations. Earlier this week, Jain had said that Omicron is gradually spreading in the community and the new, fast-spreading variant of concern has been found in 54 per cent of the latest samples analysed in Delhi.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

-With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Satyendar Jain New Delhi COVID Restrictions COVID 19 Pandemic Delhi Health Minister Covid-19 Cases National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Maharashtra Records 9,170 New Coronavirus Cases, 6 Omicron Cases

Maharashtra Records 9,170 New Coronavirus Cases, 6 Omicron Cases

Court Is A Service Provided By State To All Citizens: SC Judge

TN CM Seeks People’s Cooperation To Contain Omicron, To Roll-out Vaccine For 15 - 18 Yr Soon

Govt Directs States To Set Up Makeshift Hospitals And Teams For Patients In Home Isolation

Vaishno Devi Pilgrimage Going On Smoothly With Strict Adherence To Sops: Official

Reproductive Choice A Dimension Of Personal Liberty: Delhi HC

5 Former Military Chiefs Write To President And PM About Genocidal Threats

Covid-19 Update: Delhi Reports 2,716 Fresh Coronavirus Cases, Highest Since May 21

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

Advertisement

More from India

NEWSFLASH: Mumbai Logs 6,347 New Coronavirus Cases

NEWSFLASH: Mumbai Logs 6,347 New Coronavirus Cases

Bihar: 20-Year-Old Dalit Girl Found Dead Six Days After Upper-Caste Men Kidnapped Her

Bihar: 20-Year-Old Dalit Girl Found Dead Six Days After Upper-Caste Men Kidnapped Her

PM Modi Releases Rs 20,900 Crore Financial Aid To Farmers Under PM-KISAN Scheme

PM Modi Releases Rs 20,900 Crore Financial Aid To Farmers Under PM-KISAN Scheme

Registration Begins For Covid-19 Vaccination For Children In 15-18 Age Group: Health Minister

Registration Begins For Covid-19 Vaccination For Children In 15-18 Age Group: Health Minister

Read More from Outlook

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Jai Arjun Singh / How zombie films, or almost-zombie films, have dealt with apocalypse, social crisis and personal desolation

Vaishno Devi Stampede: 12 Dead, Several Injured In J&K As Crowds Swelled On New Year

Vaishno Devi Stampede: 12 Dead, Several Injured In J&K As Crowds Swelled On New Year

Outlook Web Desk / Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh reached the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality Hospital to visit the injured devotees while two members of the inquiry committee reached Katra to review situation.

Higher And Stronger, India's Olympic Medallists Make Their New Year 2022 Wishes

Higher And Stronger, India's Olympic Medallists Make Their New Year 2022 Wishes

Aditya Kumar / After an eventful 2021 that included Tokyo Olympics, India's top sportspersons face a challenging 2022. Their dreams and aspirations remain as high as ever.

Pandemic Aggravated Digital Divide Between Haves And Have-nots

Pandemic Aggravated Digital Divide Between Haves And Have-nots

T.M. Krishna / Artistes are a fragile species who need constant reaffirmation and cultural validation

Advertisement