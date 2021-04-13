Maharashtra: Statewide Curfew For 15 Days From April 14; Essential Services Exempted, Says Uddhav Thackeray

Amid talks of an extended lockdown in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray addressed the state today. The state, which is grappling with a second Covid-19 wave, already has a weekend lockdown in place besides daily night curfews.

In a video address, Thackeray said, "Section 144 being imposed for next 15 days in a way of 'Janta Curfew'. This will come into effect from 8 pm tomorrow. All necessary services will continue. Public transport is not shut but restricted to only emergency service providers. Health, Pharma, Transporters, Vaccines producers, animal-related shops will remain open."

The lockdown like restrictions will continue till May 1.

Thackeray said the state government is continuously upgrading the healthcare infrastructure but it is under pressure. “We are continuously upgrading our healthcare infrastructure but they are under pressure. There is a shortage of medical oxygen, beds and the demand for Remdesivir has also increased,” Thackeray said.

He added, “I will speak to the Prime Minister to request him to provide us IAF assistance in the supply of oxygen for medical use from nearby states.”

He said that the restaurants and hotel will be shut down but take away and home delivery services are permitted. The roadside food stalls can also operate, but with take-away service

Thackeray said that they are not shutting down the public transport services but it will be used only by the people who are working in essential services.

Maharashtra government will be providing three kg wheat and two kg rice free for next one month to every poor and needy person while coronavirus-induced restrictions are in place.

Last week, CM Thackeray had addressed an all-party meeting where he hinted at the imposition of an extended lockdown in the state to curb the surge in cases.

