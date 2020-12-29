December 29, 2020
Corona
Covid-19 Vaccines Will Work Against New Mutant Strain: Health Ministry

‘There’s no evidence that current vaccines will fail to protect one against new variants of coronavirus reported in the UK or South Africa,’ officials said.

PTI 29 December 2020
BMC health workers use Rapid Antigen Kit to conduct COVID-19 test at a salon at Dadar in Mumbai.
Representational Image/ PTI
Covid-19 vaccines will work against new coronavirus variants, Health Ministry officials said on Tuesday adding that there is no evidence to prove that the new variant found in the UK increases the severity of disease.

“There’s no evidence that current vaccines will fail to protect one against new variants of coronavirus reported in the UK or South Africa,” officials said.

Officials also said that the active Covid-29 caseload in the country slipped to 2.7 lakhs, for the first time in six months, while the cumulative positivity rate stands at 6.02 per cent.

52 per cent of all Covid-19 cases so far have been recorded in the age group of 18-44 years while 70 percent of all deaths due to the disease have been reported among men,” officials said.

 

