January 02, 2021
Corona
Covid-19 Vaccine Will Be Provided Free Of Cost Throughout India: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan also urged everyone to dismiss rumours and trust the vaccines that are being developed

Outlook Web Bureau 02 January 2021
Health Minister Harsh Vardhan
PTI
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday announced that the Covid-19 vaccine will be provided free of cost throughout the country, reports claimed.

A dry run for Covid-19 vaccination will be conducted by all state and Union Territory administrations on Saturday. The activity is likely to be conducted in all state capitals in at least three session sites.

While reviewing preparations for the exercise, the minister also appealed to everyone to not believe in rumours and emphasised that the Covid-19 vaccine was safe.

"I want to appeal to people to not believe in any rumours. There should be no rumours about the vaccine's safety...Everything has been checked in detail. Initially when the polio vaccine was rolled out, even then rumours had been floated. But once it went on the floor, all people were assured about its safety. Our prime criteria in the vaccine trial is the safety and efficacy and nothing will be compromised," Vardhan told reporters.

(With PTI inputs)

