January 10, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  We Aim To Cover Every Person In Covid Vaccination Drive: Yogi Adityanath

We Aim To Cover Every Person In Covid Vaccination Drive: Yogi Adityanath

My government is striving hard to provide welfare schemes benefits to everyone without any discrimination of caste, creed and religion, the UP CM said.

Outlook Web Bureau 10 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
We Aim To Cover Every Person In Covid Vaccination Drive: Yogi Adityanath
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
PTI
We Aim To Cover Every Person In Covid Vaccination Drive: Yogi Adityanath
outlookindia.com
2021-01-10T19:33:16+05:30
Also read

Uttar Pradesh will attempt to administer Covid-19 vaccine to every person in the state, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday ahead of the coronavirus vaccination drive from January 16. 

"The vaccination drive will start from January 16 and we aim to cover each and every person under it," Adityanath said, while inaugurating a “Mukhyamantri Arogya Mela” at Sankisa in Farrukhabad.

"It will also be ensured that all guidelines of the Union government are followed during vaccination." The chief minister also reviewed preparations for the drive, the UP government said in a statement issued here.

Reiterating the commitment to provide better health care services to the poor, Adityanath said his government is doing it with all its resources and without any discrimination.

"My government is striving hard to provide benefits of all welfare schemes to everyone without any discrimination of caste, creed and religion," he said.

Inaugurating the “Arogya Mela”, Adityanath said it is just another platform to reach out to people and ensure that all medical facilities are accessible to people under one roof.

"Starting today, it will be organised every Sunday at 3,480 PHCs of the state. People will be getting all kind of medical consultancy, primary pathology testing facilities and medicines here," the CM said.

Taking a jibe at the Opposition, Adityanath said there will be no place for those who used to spread fear and terror in the state.

"We have considered 24 crore people of the state as our family," he said.

The CM said during the previous regime, government jobs were only meant for a specific community. "Our government does not discriminate between anyone," the CM added.

Adityanath congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for leading the country in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

India's Covid-19 management has set an example for the world, he claimed, adding that India is the “only country” that has developed two vaccines. 

With PTI inputs 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Stop Covaxin Trials: Urge Bhopal NGOs In Letter To PM Modi

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Yogi Adityanath Lucknow COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Novel Coronavirus Outbreak National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos