September 25, 2020
Covid-19 Update: India Crosses 58 Lakh Cases

The COVID-19 case fatality rate due to this infection was recorded at 1.59 per cent.

PTI 25 September 2020
India's COVID-19 caseload zoomed past 58 lakh, while over 47 lakh people have recuperated from the disease, pushing the national recovery rate to 81.74 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 58,18,570 with 86,052 infections being reported in a day. The death toll climbed to 92,290 with 1,141 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The total recoveries have surged to 47,56,164.

There are 9,70,116 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 16.67 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and it went past 50 lakh on September 16.

According to ICMR, a cumulative total of 6,89,28,440 samples have been tested up to September 24 with 14,92,409 samples being tested on Thursday.

