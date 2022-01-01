Advertisement
Saturday, Jan 01, 2022
Covid-19 Update: Delhi Reports 2,716 Fresh Coronavirus Cases, Highest Since May 21

The daily case count on Sunday breached the 2000-mark after a gap of over seven months. Delhi's Covid-19 positivity rate reaches 3.64 per cent.

Covid-19 Update: Delhi Reports 2,716 Fresh Coronavirus Cases, Highest Since May 21
Representational Image | PTI

Covid-19 Update: Delhi Reports 2,716 Fresh Coronavirus Cases, Highest Since May 21
2022-01-01T19:39:17+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 01 Jan 2022, Updated: 01 Jan 2022 7:39 pm

In a massive surge, Delhi on Saturday recorded 2,716 fresh Covid cases, the highest single-day rise since May 21, and one death while the positivity rate mounted to 3.64 per cent, according to data shared by the city’s health department.

Saturday's tally of coronavirus cases was 51 per cent higher than the figures registered a day before.

On Friday and Thursday, 1,796 and 1,313 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 1.73 per cent and 2.44 per cent respectively, as per official figures.

The daily case count on Saturday breached the 2000-mark after a gap of over seven months, as 2,716 new cases were logged with an increased positivity rate of 3.64 per cent, as per the latest health bulletin.

This rise is the highest since May 21 when 3,009 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 4.76 per cent, while 252 deaths were also reported on that day.

The huge spike in fresh cases in the span of the last few days in Delhi is being recorded amid a significant jump in cases of new Omicron variant of Covid in the city.

The death toll due to coronavirus in the city has risen to 25,108.

On Wednesday, Tuesday and Monday the daily cases tally had stood at 923, 496 and 331, respectively, as per official data.

The number of cumulative cases on Saturday stood at 14,50,927.

Over 14.19 lakh patients have recovered from the infection.

Nine COVID-19 deaths were reported in the city in December last year, and seven in November, according to official data. Delhi had recorded four Covid deaths in October and five in September.

A total of 74,622 tests -- 64,623 RT-PCR tests and 9,999 rapid antigen tests -- were conducted on Friday, the bulletin said. 

New Delhi COVID-19 Coronavirus
