Monday, Jan 03, 2022
Covid-19 Update: 33,750 New Cases Reported; 1,700 Omicron Infections So Far

India's Covid-19 tally rose to 3,49,22,882 with 33,750 fresh cases in 24 hours, while the active cases increased to 1,45,582, according to the data updated by the Ministry of Health at 8 am.

Representational Image | File photo

2022-01-03T10:55:43+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 03 Jan 2022, Updated: 03 Jan 2022 10:55 am

A total of 1,700 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected across 23 states and Union Territories so far, out of which 639 have recovered or migrated, according to the Union health ministry's data updated on Monday.

Maharashtra has recorded the maximum number of 510 cases, followed by Delhi (351), Kerala (156), Gujarat (136), Tamil Nadu (121) and Rajasthan (120).

India's Covid tally rose to 3,49,22,882 with 33,750 fresh cases, while the active cases increased to 1,45,582, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The death toll climbed to 4,81,893 with 123 more fatalities, the data showed.
The active cases have increased to 1,45,582 comprising 0.42 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.20 per cent, the health ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.84 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.68 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,42,95,407, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.38 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 145.68 crore.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

PTI India COVID-19 Covid-19 Cases Covid-19 India Rising Covid-19 Cases Death Due To Covid-19 Omicron In India Omicron Omicron variant Covid 19 National
