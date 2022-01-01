Advertisement
Saturday, Jan 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Covid-19 Spike: India Logs 22,775 Cases In One Day, Omicron Tally Touches 1,431

India logged 161 fresh Omicron infections, taking the total tally of such cases in the country to 1,431 while the number of active Covid-19 across the country cases surpassed one lakh.

Covid-19 Spike: India Logs 22,775 Cases In One Day, Omicron Tally Touches 1,431
Covid-19 cases on the rise again | PTI

Trending

Covid-19 Spike: India Logs 22,775 Cases In One Day, Omicron Tally Touches 1,431
outlookindia.com
2022-01-01T12:53:57+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 01 Jan 2022, Updated: 01 Jan 2022 12:53 pm

India saw a single-day rise of 22,775 new COVID-19 cases, highest since October 6, while the number of active cases surpassed one lakh and Omicron infection tally reached 1,431, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

India logged 161 fresh Omicron infections, taking the total tally of such cases in the country to 1,431.

Of the 1,431 patients infected with the Omicron variant of the virus so far, 374 have either recuperated or migrated, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.

The country also recorded 22,775 fresh COVID-19 cases and 406 more fatalities due to the viral disease.

Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 454 new cases followed by Delhi at 351, Kerala 118 and Gujarat 115.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

The fresh cases raised India's tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,48,61,579, while the active cases increased to 1,04,781, according to the latest data.

The death toll from the pandemic climbed to 4,81,080 with 406 new fatalities, the data stated.

A total of 22, 431 new coronavirus infections were reported in a span of 24 hours last on October 6 while the active cases were recorded above one lakh last on November 30 when 1,00,543 such infections were registered.

The active cases comprised 0.30 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.32 per cent, the health ministry said.

An increase of 13,420 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 case count in a span of  24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.05 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.10 per cent.

The number of patients who have recuperated has gone up to 3,42,75,312, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.38 per cent.

The cumulative number of Covid vaccine doses administered in the country so far has exceeded 145 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020; 30 lakh on August 23; 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11; 80 lakh on October 29; 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore coronavirus cases on May 4 this year and the three-crore mark on June 23.

The 406 new fatalities include 353 from Kerala, 11 from Tamil Nadu and eight from Maharashtra.

Of the 4,81,486 Covid deaths reported so far in the country, 1,41,526 are from Maharashtra, 47,794 from Kerala, 38,335 from Karnataka, 36,776 from Tamil Nadu, 25,107 from Delhi, 22,915 from Uttar Pradesh and 19,764 from West Bengal.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that a state-wise distribution of the figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Tags

PTI National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

What Is The Future Of The Liberal Arts In Asia?

What Is The Future Of The Liberal Arts In Asia?

'Changes Imminent In Party, Cabinet In Poll Year': Himachal CM On What Lies Ahead In 2022

What Does This ‘Wanted Maoist’ From Jharkhand Want? ‘Clothes, Food And A Pair Of Oxen’

Shimla Bomb Scare Dampens New Year's Eve Celebrations In Himachal Pradesh

New Year Poetry | New Calendar Day

Vaishno Devi Stampede: 12 Dead, Several Injured In J&K As Crowds Swelled On New Year

Covid-19 Surge: India Already In Early Stages Of Third Wave, Say Experts. Here's What To Expect

Covid-19: 55% Samples In Maharashtra Omicron Positive, 13% With Delta Variant

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

Advertisement

More from India

Kalicharan Maharaj Sent To Judicial Custody Till 13th January, Accused Of Using Derogatory Terms Against Mahatma Gandhi

Kalicharan Maharaj Sent To Judicial Custody Till 13th January, Accused Of Using Derogatory Terms Against Mahatma Gandhi

The Year That Was 2021

The Year That Was 2021

Covid-19 Third Wave Started In Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar Says

Covid-19 Third Wave Started In Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar Says

Hyderpora Encounter Probe Was Transparent, Politics Swayed Its Authenticity: J&K DGP

Hyderpora Encounter Probe Was Transparent, Politics Swayed Its Authenticity: J&K DGP

Read More from Outlook

What Does This ‘Wanted Maoist’ From Jharkhand Want? ‘Clothes, Food And A Pair Of Oxen’

What Does This ‘Wanted Maoist’ From Jharkhand Want? ‘Clothes, Food And A Pair Of Oxen’

Ashutosh Sharma / The status of basic human rights remains unchanged in the insurgency-hit Jharkhand since the coalition government came to power two years ago.

Vaishno Devi Stampede: 12 Dead, Several Injured In J&K As Crowds Swelled On New Year

Vaishno Devi Stampede: 12 Dead, Several Injured In J&K As Crowds Swelled On New Year

Outlook Web Desk / Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the bereaved families after a stampede killed 12 pilgrims visiting Vaishno Devi.

Happy New Year 2022 To Sports Fans: World Cups, Asian Games Headline Annual Calendar

Happy New Year 2022 To Sports Fans: World Cups, Asian Games Headline Annual Calendar

Koushik Paul / 2022 will a huge year for sports. From top cricketing events, football action to big multi-sports events, the new year will be a veritable treat for India's sports fans.

Pandemic Aggravated Digital Divide Between Haves And Have-nots

Pandemic Aggravated Digital Divide Between Haves And Have-nots

T.M. Krishna / Artistes are a fragile species who need constant reaffirmation and cultural validation

Advertisement