Thursday, Nov 04, 2021
Covid-19 Situation On Diwali: Active Cases Lowest In 253 Days, 12,885 Cases Recorded Yesterday

With only 1,48,579 active Covid-19 cases in the country, the count is the lowest in 252 days. As Indians are gearing up to socialize on Diwali, the Covid-19 situation in India is better than that of the last year.

Covid-19 active cases in India are at a 252 day low as India gears up for Diwali | AP

2021-11-04T11:02:30+05:30
Published: 04 Nov 2021, Updated: 04 Nov 2021 11:02 am

India recorded 12,885 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, taking the country's infection tally to 3,43,21,025, while the number of active cases has declined to 1,48,579, the lowest in 253 days, according to Union Health Ministry data on Thursday.

The death toll due to the disease has climbed to 4,59,652, with 461 daily fatalities being recorded, the data updated at 8 am showed.

For 27 days straight, less than 20,000 Covid-19 daily new infections have been recorded; less than 50,000 for 130 consecutive days now.

The tally of active cases has declined to 1,48,579 which comprises 0.43 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.23 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the health ministry said.

A decline of 2,630 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, as per the data.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent. It has been less than two per cent for 31 days.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.17 per cent. This figure has been below two per cent for 41 days, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 3,37,12,794, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.34 per cent.

The cumulative number of vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 107.63 crore.

India's Covid-19 infection tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19.

(With PTI Inputs)

