Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 28, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Covid-19 Restrictions In Delhi: DDMA Orders Gyms, Schools, Colleges, Cinemas To Be Closed

Public transport is also affected in Delhi as Metro and buses have been instructed to operate at 50% capacity. Yellow alert has been sounded in the city under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Covid-19 Restrictions In Delhi: DDMA Orders Gyms, Schools, Colleges, Cinemas To Be Closed
Representational Image | PTI

Trending

Covid-19 Restrictions In Delhi: DDMA Orders Gyms, Schools, Colleges, Cinemas To Be Closed
outlookindia.com
2021-12-28T16:01:07+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 28 Dec 2021, Updated: 28 Dec 2021 4:01 pm

Amid a rise in Covid-19 cases, facilitated by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Tuesday ordered closure of schools, colleges, cinemas and gyms with immediate effect and put various restrictions on the functioning of shops and public transport as a yellow alert was sounded under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

The 'yellow' alert restrictions stipulate that shops and establishments of non-essential goods and services and malls will open based on odd-even formula from 10 AM to 8 PM.

As the third wave of Coronavirus is being anticipated, the timing of night curfew imposed from Monday night has also been extended by an hour and it will now begin at 10 pm. The night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am will remain in force till further orders, stated the order issued by the DDMA.

Related Stories

Will Omicron End Covid-19 Pandemic? What The Spanish Flu Teaches Us

Omicron Restrictions: States Impose Travel Curbs As Cases Surge

Marriages and funerals will be allowed attendance of 20 persons while all other types of gathering related to social, political, cultural, religious and festival events will be prohibited.

Also, the Delhi Metro will run at 50 per cent of its seating capacity while auto-rickshaws and cabs can ferry up to two passengers. Buses too will ply at 50 per cent of capacity with exempted category passengers, says the GRAP.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

After a high-level meeting to review the pandemic situation in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said earlier in the day that a decision has been taken to issue 'yellow' alert in view of fast rising cases of infections.

The DDMA order stated that all the restrictions as per 'yellow' alert will be enforced with immediate effect.

The GRAP approved by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) prescribes sounding of 'yellow' alert if positivity rate remains above 0.5 per cent for two consecutive days.

Delhi on Monday recorded 331 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day rise since June 9, and one death while the positivity rate mounted to 0.68 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. Positivity rate was 0.55 per cent on Sunday.

The 'yellow' alert restrictions stipulate that only one weekly market per zone with 50 per cent vendors will be allowed to open.

Restaurants will be permitted with 50 per cent capacity from 8 am to 10 pm while bars can also operate with the same capacity, but from 12 noon to 10 pm.

Besides, cinema halls, banquet halls, spas, gyms, outdoor yoga activity,  amusement parks, stadia, swimming pools, schools, colleges and educational institutions will not be allowed if 'yellow' alert is sounded. 

Private offices can function with up to 50 per cent of the staff. In Delhi government offices also, barring certain category of officials, only half of the remaining staff will be allowed under the 'yellow' alert.

Further religious places will open but visitors will not be allowed. Parks and gardens can however open.

The colour coded GRAP is based on positivity rate (on two consecutive days), cumulative number of new cases (over a week) and average oxygenated-bed occupancy (for a week) will designate four levels of alerts.

Further restrictions are imposed at advanced stages of  'Amber',  'Orange' and 'Red' alerts with higher numbers of new cases and hospitalisations.

Tags

PTI Delhi Covid-19 Cases Covid-19 Surge Rising Covid-19 Cases omicron spread India National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

AIADMK Accuses DMK Of Double Standards On Metering Farm Power Connections

AIADMK Accuses DMK Of Double Standards On Metering Farm Power Connections

Centre Targeting Christians To Advance Majoritarian Agenda: Congress

Lot Of Time Wasted Already, Begin Work On New India: PM To IIT Graduates

Delhi Govt Issues Yellow Alert | What Will Remain Open, What Won't Amid Covid Surge

Road Accidents Claimed More Lives Than Covid-19 Death Toll In Noida: Official Data

Year-ender 2021: Species That Went Extinct This Year

Government, Congress Face-Off On Covid Vaccination

JNU Circular On Counselling Session On Sexual Harrasment Criticized By Students' Outfits

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Delhi Doctors' Protests Against Delay In NEET-PG Flares Up

Delhi Doctors' Protests Against Delay In NEET-PG Flares Up

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

It’s All Over: Australia Retain Ashes With Win Over England

It’s All Over: Australia Retain Ashes With Win Over England

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Advertisement

More from India

Huge Cash Found In SP leaders’ Houses Reveals Why SP, BSP Opposed Demonetisation: UP CM

Huge Cash Found In SP leaders’ Houses Reveals Why SP, BSP Opposed Demonetisation: UP CM

Kapurthala Lynching A 'Planned Murder'? Police Say No Evidence Of 'Sacrilege'

Kapurthala Lynching A 'Planned Murder'? Police Say No Evidence Of 'Sacrilege'

Punjabis Don't Need Outsider Like Kejriwal: Channi

Punjabis Don't Need Outsider Like Kejriwal: Channi

Jyotiraditya Scindia Becomes First From The Royal Clan To Visit Rani Laxmibai's Memorial

Jyotiraditya Scindia Becomes First From The Royal Clan To Visit Rani Laxmibai's Memorial

Read More from Outlook

India Gets Two More Covid-19 Vaccines And A New Anti-Viral Pill: All You Need To Know

India Gets Two More Covid-19 Vaccines And A New Anti-Viral Pill: All You Need To Know

Outlook Web Desk / The Central Drug Authority on Tuesday granted emergency use approval to two new India-made Covid-19 vaccines, Covovax and Corbevax, along ith Merck's antiviral pill Molnupiravir.

NEET-PG Counselling: Why Doctors In Delhi Are Protesting, Clashing With Cops

NEET-PG Counselling: Why Doctors In Delhi Are Protesting, Clashing With Cops

Outlook Web Desk / Resident doctors across the country have for some time been involved in protests against the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling.

1st Test, Day 3 LIVE: Indian Pacers Rock South Africa

1st Test, Day 3 LIVE: Indian Pacers Rock South Africa

Jayanta Oinam / Get here Day 3 live cricket scores of first Test between South Africa vs India at Centurion. KL Rahul's century gave IND Day 1 honours on Sunday and Monday was rained off.

Mon Diary | Life, Love And Longing: Stories From India’s Frontier

Mon Diary | Life, Love And Longing: Stories From India’s Frontier

H. Kemya Yanlem / It’s a blessing in disguise to be born as a daughter in the land of brave warriors, especially in this era when we are witnessing constant changes in society

Advertisement