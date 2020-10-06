Covid-19 Recovery Rate Rises To 84.70% In India, 61,267 New Infections Reported

Recording a marginal dip in Covid-19 infections, the total number of positive cases in the country dropped below the 65,000-mark on Tuesday. According to the Union Health Ministry data, total recoveries have surpassed the 56-lakh mark, with the recovery rate rising to 84.70 per cent. The country has recorded 61,267 new infections, pushing the total caseload to 66,85,082.

The death toll has climbed to 1,03,569 with 884 people succumbing to the disease in the last 24 hours, the ministry data updated at 8 am showed. The total recoveries have surged to 56,62,490 while there are 9,19,023 active cases in the country which comprises 13.75 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. The overall Covid-19 case fatality rate was recorded at 1.55 per cent.

According to Indian Council of Medial Research (ICMR), a total of 8,10,71,797 samples have been tested as of October 5 with 10,89,403 samples being tested on Monday.

The 884 new fatalities include 263 persons from Maharashtra, 84 persons from Karnataka, 63 persons from Uttar Pradesh, 62 persons from Tamil Nadu, 61 persons from West Bengal, 38 persons each from Punjab and Andhra Pradesh, 36 persons from Chhattisgarh and 32 persons from Delhi.

Of the total 1,03,569 deaths reported in the country so far, Maharashtra has recorded the highest death toll of 38,347, followed by Tamil Nadu (9,846) and Karnataka (6,092).

The Health Ministry stressed that over 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

