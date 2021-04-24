April 24, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Covid-19: Railways' Special Express Carrying 3 Tankers Of Liquid Oxygen Reaches Lucknow

Covid-19: Railways' Special Express Carrying 3 Tankers Of Liquid Oxygen Reaches Lucknow

Another 'Oxygen Express’ train is expected to reach Nashik, later today.

Outlook Web Bureau 24 April 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Covid-19: Railways' Special Express Carrying 3 Tankers Of Liquid Oxygen Reaches Lucknow
Family members of COVID-19 patients wait to fill their empty cylinders with medical oxygen outside an oxygen filling centre, as demand for the gas rises due to spike in coronavirus cases, in Lucknow.
PTI
Covid-19: Railways' Special Express Carrying 3 Tankers Of Liquid Oxygen Reaches Lucknow
outlookindia.com
2021-04-24T09:32:06+05:30
Also read

A special train carrying three tankers of liquid medical oxygen arrived in Lucknow on Saturday morning.

Another ‘Oxygen Express’ is expected to reach Nashik, Maharashtra today.

Last week, the Railways decided to run ‘Oxygen Express’ trains in the backdrop of numerous states including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi facing a massive shortage of medical oxygen for Covid-19 patients.

Empty tankers will be loaded with medical oxygen from Visakhapatnam, Jamshedpur, Rourkela and Bokaro, it had said.

Roll-on-roll-off trucks are being transported on flat wagons by the trains for quick supply of medical oxygen.

"Two trucks of medical oxygen arrived in Lucknow around 6.30 am while one truck was offloaded in Varanasi. Each truck has a capacity of containing 15,000 litres of medical oxygen," Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi told PTI.

He said both the trucks may be used for Lucknow and a decision will be taken soon.

The train arrived from Bokaro in Jharkhand.

"The arrival of two trucks of medical oxygen will meet around half the demand of Lucknow for Saturday. The state capital will now be in a better position," Awasthi said.

Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh told PTI, "The arrival of Oxygen Express will significantly ease the current situation in the state."

The railways on Wednesday had said it will run its second Oxygen Express to Uttar Pradesh after a request was received from the state government.

Amid spiralling coronavirus cases in the country, the demand for medical oxygen has gone through the roof.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Glacial Burst In Uttarakhand's Chamoli District Causes Avalanche

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Uttar Pradesh COVID-19 National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos