Covid-19: Partial Lockdown Announced In West Bengal

The West Bengal government on Friday announced a partial lockdown in the state as Covid-19 cases continue on an upward trend.

During the partial lockdown, shopping malls, restaurants, beauty parlours, gyms, spas, and swimming pools will remain closed in the state.

Market places will be allowed to stay open once in the morning between 7 am and 10 am. The second window for opening market places will be between 3 pm and 5 pm.

However, Medical shops, medical equipment outlets, grocery stores have been kept out of the purview of the Bengal government’s order on Covid-19 restrictions. Home deliveries will also be allowed.

During the lockdown, all social, cultural, academic and entertainment-related gatherings and congregations will be prohibited in Bengal until further orders.

Activities related to the electoral counting processes and victory rallies will be guided by the Election Commission protocols, the order said.

"The restrictions will be in place till the administration reviews the situation again," a senior official said.

Any person violating these measures will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides action under Section 188 of the

Indian Penal Code and other legal provisions as applicable.

(With PTI inputs.)

