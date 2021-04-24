Covid-19: Panic-stricken Patients Overstaying In Hospitals, Denying Beds To Needy, Say Doctors

Healthcare professionals have expressed serious concern over blocking of beds by those Covid-19 patients, who do not require hospitalization including those who are asymptomatic or are suffering from a mild case of infection.

Experts claim that such patients can undergo isolation at home and do not need to be monitored by doctors.

Sources in hospitals such as Max, Medanta, Fortis, Apollo and many other facilities in Delhi-NCR have said that a substantial number of beds are occupied by such patients.

“They are getting themselves admitted at hospitals because they fear that if their medical condition deteriorates, they may not be able to avail a bed,” said a doctor working at Max Hospital, Vaishali.

He further added that as many as 70 beds at Max, Vaishali have been occupied by those Covid-19 patients, who don’t need to be hospitalized.

Sources in other hospitals have also flagged similar issues.

“Many patients here, are only suffering from a mild case of Covid-19 infection and they can undergo isolation at home without any danger to their lives. But they are influential and use their influence to remain hospitalized,” said a source at Medanta hospital.

Dr Rahul Bhargava, Head, Department of Clinical Hematology and Bone Marrow Transplant, Fortis Hospital in Gurugram said that his hospital has taken cognizance of this issue and has started taking steps to solve the problem.

“We have started asking patients, who have turned asymptomatic or who we assess to be out of danger, to vacate the beds so that the needy ones can get them,” Dr Bhargava said.

Many doctors say that hospitals are under pressure to let patients occupy the beds as they are influential and connected to bureaucrats, politicians and businessmen.

Dr Jugal Kishore, the head of community medicine at Safdarjung Hospital, suggests that the Delhi government and district magistrates should make a flying squad with a team of doctors and carry out inspections in hospitals.

“This is a serious problem. I request the respective authorities to look into it and take action. A team of health experts should inspect hospitals to identify such patients and discharge them immediately. This will help reduce the shortage of beds to a great extent,” Dr Kishore said.

