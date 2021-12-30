Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 30, 2021
Covid-19: Over 4300 Single Day Violations Officially Registered In Delhi

Covid-19: The violations registered in Delhi, as per official figures showed 4,248 cases were registered for wearing no mask,83 cases for not maintaining social distancing protocol, and 60 cases for spitting in public places on December 28.

Covid-19 violations in Delhi.(File photo-Representational image)

2021-12-30T07:39:08+05:30
Published: 30 Dec 2021, Updated: 30 Dec 2021 7:39 am

Over 4,300 violations related to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour were reported in New Delhi on Wednesday, according to official figures.

The figures for December 28 shared by the Delhi government said that out of the total 4,392 violations, 4,248 were related to face mask, 83 to social distancing protocol, and 60 to spitting in public places.

 Of the 4,248 mask violations, maximum were reported from north district (700) followed by east (635) and southwest (502), the data cited.

On December 28, as many as 69 FIRs were registered for violating Covid guidelines but no arrests were made while a fine of Rs 86,33,700 was imposed on violators, it said.

New Delhi COVID-19 Delhi Covid-19 Cases Social distancing Masks Violation
