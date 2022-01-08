Advertisement
Saturday, Jan 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Covid-19| No Need For Precautionary Dose Registration: Govt

Covid-19: From January 10, India will start administering the precautionary dose of the vaccine to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those above 60 years of age with comorbidities.

Covid-19| No Need For Precautionary Dose Registration: Govt
Government announces no need to register for Covid-19 precautionary dose.(Representational image)

Trending

Covid-19| No Need For Precautionary Dose Registration: Govt
outlookindia.com
2022-01-08T11:10:36+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 08 Jan 2022, Updated: 08 Jan 2022 11:10 am

There is no need for new registration for those taking the precautionary dose of Covid-19 vaccine and they can directly take an appointment from Saturday or walk-in, the Union Health Ministry said.

From January 10, India will start administering the precautionary dose of the vaccine to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those above 60 years of age with comorbidities.

In a statement on Friday, the ministry said there is no need for new registration and those who have taken two doses of the vaccine can directly take an appointment or walk-in to any Covid-19 Vaccination Centre.

"Schedules will be published tomorrow- January 8. Online appointment facility will also start by tomorrow evening," it said.

Vaccination with onsite appointment starts on 10th January.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Tags

PTI New Delhi COVID-19 India Covid-19 Cases Covid-19 India India Covid-19 Vaccination National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Vishal Dadlani’s Father Passes Away At 79

Vishal Dadlani’s Father Passes Away At 79

Centre Grants VIP Security Cover To Punjab MLA Who Recently Joined BJP

Sixty-four New Cases Take Meghalaya's Covid Tally To 85,085

Covid-19| Over Two Crore Children In 15-18 Age Group Administered First Dose: Mansukh Mandaviya

An Unusual Love Story: A Break-up, Finding New Love To Break Again But...

Election Commission To Announce Poll Dates For UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur Today

Delhi Witnesses Record Rainfall; Highest In 13 Years

Covid-19 Update| India Registers Single Day Spike Of 1,41,986 Cases; Omicron Infections At 3,071

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: South Africa Beat India By Seven Wickets

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: South Africa Beat India By Seven Wickets

England Wakes Up To Frost And Snow As Cold Wave Resumes Across UK

England Wakes Up To Frost And Snow As Cold Wave Resumes Across UK

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

The Gift Of The Magi

The Gift Of The Magi

Advertisement

More from India

PM Modi's 'Security Lapse' In Punjab Isn't The First, Here Are Other Breaches In The Past

PM Modi's 'Security Lapse' In Punjab Isn't The First, Here Are Other Breaches In The Past

Covid-19: DDMA Meeting To Discuss More Curbs Amid Surging Cases In Delhi

Covid-19: DDMA Meeting To Discuss More Curbs Amid Surging Cases In Delhi

PM Security Lapse: Central Team Interrogate 13 Top Punjab Cops Including DGP-ADGP

PM Security Lapse: Central Team Interrogate 13 Top Punjab Cops Including DGP-ADGP

Covid-19: PM Modi Lauds 150 Crore Vaccine Doses

Covid-19: PM Modi Lauds 150 Crore Vaccine Doses

Read More from Outlook

Tribute To Sidney Poitier, With Love: Chasing Greatness

Tribute To Sidney Poitier, With Love: Chasing Greatness

Samarth Goyal / Sidney Poitier, once known as the only Black actor in Hollywood during the 50s, went on to create a legacy in the industry that saw him inspire an entire community.

A Nation Without Humour: Why Is India Afraid Of Stand-up Comics?

A Nation Without Humour: Why Is India Afraid Of Stand-up Comics?

Sanjay Rajoura / Make no mistake, these are the best times for comedy, humour and satire. A comic will speak till the cows come home. Try stopping and you shall be the next joke.

Lionel Messi Prepared To Leave Paris Saint-Germain, Here's Why

Lionel Messi Prepared To Leave Paris Saint-Germain, Here's Why

Jayanta Oinam / Lionel Messi left Barcelona last year in a sensational free-transfer move to join Ligue 1 giants PSG. He is supposed to stay in Paris until at least June 2023.

Insurance Plans: How To Protect Yourself From Mis-Selling

Insurance Plans: How To Protect Yourself From Mis-Selling

Meghna Maiti / Have you just purchased an insurance product but are confused about its features, which don’t appear to be as good as explained by the agent? Well, you may be a victim of mis-selling.

Advertisement