Covid-19: No Lockdown In Karnataka From Tomorrow; 'Economy Also Important,' Says CM Yediyurappa

The Karnataka government has decided to end the lockdown in the state from Wednesday and maintain restrictions only in containment zones, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said on Tuesday.

Yediyurappa said people need to get back to work because the “economy is also very important”.

“We have to fight Coronavirus while maintaining a stable economy. Lockdown is not the solution. Now restrictions will be placed only in containment zones,” Karnataka CM said.

Yediyurappa also blamed “people who came from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu” for adding to the Coronavirus cases in Karnataka.

To curb the further spread of the virus, Yediyurappa said, the experts have suggested a 5T strategy - Trace, Track, Test, Treat and Technology.