Covid-19: Mumbai Records Highest Single-Day Spike, Crosses 11,000-Mark

Pushing the city's caseload to 4,52,445, on Sunday, Mumbai witnessed its highest single-day spike of 11,163 new Covid-19 infections.

The city's fatality count reached 11,776 with the deaths of 25 new patients, added Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a statement.

A total of 5,263 patients were discharged from hospitals, which took the recovery count to 3,71,628.

As many as 43,597 tests were conducted across the city on Sunday, which took its overall test count to 42,49,175, the BMC said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate of the Mumbai district is 82 per cent, while the case growth rate from March 28 to April 3 was 1.61 per cent. The case doubling rate is 42 days, the statement said.

(With PTI inputs.)

