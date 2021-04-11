April 11, 2021
Poshan
Covid-19: Maharashtra Records 63,294 Cases, Highest Single-Day Spike

The new cases recorded on Sunday pushed the caseload to 34,07,245, the health department said.

Outlook Web Bureau 11 April 2021
Representational image.
Apoorva Salkade/Outlook
2021-04-11T22:10:22+05:30
Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 63,294 new coronavirus cases, its highest single-day rise since the pandemic broke out, pushing the caseload to 34,07,245, the health department said.

A total of 34,008 patients were discharged during the day. With this, its recovery count increased to 27,82,161, a statement from the department said.

The death of 349 patients due to the infection took the state's toll to 57,987, it said.

A record 2,63,137 tests were conducted across the state during the day, which took the overall test count to 2,21,14,372.

There are 5,65,587 active cases in the state at present.

Currently, 31,75,585 people are in home quarantine and 25,694 in institutional quarantine, it said.

Mumbai reported 9,986 cases and 79 deaths, which took its caseload to 5,20,498 and death toll to 12,023.

Mumbai division, which includes the city and its satellite towns, reported 19,953 new cases and 98 fatalities. Its infection count now is 10,84,174 and fatality count 21,126.

Pune division saw 14,653 cases, including 6,923 in Pune city, Nagpur division 10,134 cases, including 4,334 in Nagpur city, Nashik division 8,146 cases, Kolhapur division 1,036 cases, Aurangabad division 3,015 cases, Latur division reported 4,981 cases and Akola division 1,376 cases.

The coronavirus figures in Maharashtra are as follows: Case count 34,07,245, death toll 57,987, recoveries 27,82,161 active cases 5,65,587, total tests 2,21,14,372, tests on Sunday 2,63,137.

(With PTI inputs.)

