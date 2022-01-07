Advertisement
Friday, Jan 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Covid-19: Karnataka Logs 8,449 New Coronavirus Cases, Four Deaths

The spike in cases was driven by Bengaluru Urban which contributed 6,812 infections and three deaths. Other districts including Mysuru, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Mandya and Belagavi reported fresh cases as well.

Covid-19: Karnataka Logs 8,449 New Coronavirus Cases, Four Deaths
Representational Image | PTI

Trending

Covid-19: Karnataka Logs 8,449 New Coronavirus Cases, Four Deaths
outlookindia.com
2022-01-07T19:46:47+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 07 Jan 2022, Updated: 07 Jan 2022 7:46 pm

Continuing its increasing trend, Karnataka on Friday logged 8,449 fresh Covid -19 cases and four deaths, taking the cumulative infections and fatalities to 30,31,052 and 38,362 respectively, the health department said.

In its bulletin, the department said 505 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,62,548. Active cases stood at 30,113.

The spike in cases was driven by Bengaluru Urban which contributed 6,812 infections and three deaths.

Other districts too had fresh cases including 219 in Mysuru, 211 in Dakshina Kannada, 72 in Udupi, 148 in Udupi, 129 in Mandya and 114 in Belagavi, 98 in Kolar, 96 in Tumakuru and 89 in Hassan.

Dakshina Kannada recorded one death.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

There were zero fatalities in 29 districts whereas Haveri reported zero infections and zero fatality.

The positivity and case fatality rates for the day were 4.15 per cent and 0.04 per cent, respectively.

A total of 2,03,260 samples were tested including 1,33,308 RT-PCR tests, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined to 5.73 crore.

According to the department, 3,44,917 inoculations were done today, taking the total covid vaccinations to 8.92 crore. 

Tags

PTI Bengaluru COVID-19 Karnataka Omicron RT-PCR National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

PM Security Lapse: Central Team Interrogate 13 Top Punjab Cops Including DGP-ADGP

PM Security Lapse: Central Team Interrogate 13 Top Punjab Cops Including DGP-ADGP

Covid-19: PM Modi Lauds 150 Crore Vaccine Doses

Covid-19: Mumbai Logs 20,971 Coronavirus Infections, Six Deaths

Covid-19: Delhi Logs 17,335 New Covid-19 Cases, Highest Since May 8

NEWSFLASH: West Bengal Logs 18,213 New Covid-19 Infections, 2,792 More Cases Than Yesterday

PM Modi’s Punjab Visit: MHA Issues Notice To Bathinda SSP, Five Others

We Inaugurated The Cancer Hospital Last Year, Says Bengal CM Attacking PM Modi

India Welcomes P5 Vow To Prevent Nuclear War

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: South Africa Beat India By Seven Wickets

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: South Africa Beat India By Seven Wickets

England Wakes Up To Frost And Snow As Cold Wave Resumes Across UK

England Wakes Up To Frost And Snow As Cold Wave Resumes Across UK

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

The Gift Of The Magi

The Gift Of The Magi

Advertisement

More from India

Covid-19: No Liquor Sale During Weekend Curfew In Karnataka, Says Excise Minister K Gopalaiah

Covid-19: No Liquor Sale During Weekend Curfew In Karnataka, Says Excise Minister K Gopalaiah

Rajasthan Govt Announces Penalty Against Covid-19 Violators

Rajasthan Govt Announces Penalty Against Covid-19 Violators

Lt. Governor Sinha Invites International Investment In Key Sectors Of Jammu & Kashmir

Lt. Governor Sinha Invites International Investment In Key Sectors Of Jammu & Kashmir

Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb Performs Yagna For PM Modi's Good Health

Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb Performs Yagna For PM Modi's Good Health

Read More from Outlook

India’s Stark Inequalities And A Tale Of Two Pandemics

India’s Stark Inequalities And A Tale Of Two Pandemics

Dr Swapneil Parikh / The Covid-19 pandemic exposed India’s stark inequalities like never before. All of us lived through the coronavirus pandemic, but some lived a very different pandemic from others.

A Nation Without Humour: Why Is India Afraid Of Stand-up Comics?

A Nation Without Humour: Why Is India Afraid Of Stand-up Comics?

Sanjay Rajoura / Make no mistake, these are the best times for comedy, humour and satire. A comic will speak till the cows come home. Try stopping and you shall be the next joke.

5 Reasons Why India Lost To South Africa At The Wanderers

5 Reasons Why India Lost To South Africa At The Wanderers

Koushik Paul / India lost their first-ever Test match at The Wanderers as South Africa won by seven wickets to level the series 1-1. India had won the first Test at Centurion.

Pandemic Aggravated Digital Divide Between Haves And Have-nots

Pandemic Aggravated Digital Divide Between Haves And Have-nots

T.M. Krishna / Artistes are a fragile species who need constant reaffirmation and cultural validation. Irrespective of the fame attained by an artiste, this needs neither recedes nor diminishes.

Advertisement