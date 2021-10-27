Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 27, 2021
AY.4.2 Covid-19 Variant Detected In Karnataka, Health Minister Says Not To Panic

Two cases of AY.4.2 Covid-19 variant, which is spreading rapidly in the United Kingdom, have been detected in Karnataka. Health minister K Sudhakar says enough steps have been taken to check its spread.

Karnataka Health Minister Dr. K Sudhakar said that the state had already taken measures to control the Covid-19 spread and there was no need to worry with the detection of 2 new Delta Variant cases. | PTI

2021-10-27T09:58:48+05:30
Published: 27 Oct 2021, Updated: 27 Oct 2021 9:58 am

Two suspected cases of AY.4.2 variant of the novel coronavirus have been identified in the state of Karnataka and the samples have been sent to a laboratory for the genome sequencing, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said on Tuesday.

"There are two suspected cases of AY.4.2 variant of viruses and I have instructed my department to send the samples for genomic sequencing for confirmation," Sudhakar told the press. 

Health department officials said the samples have been sent to the National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS) in Bengaluru for testing. They also said both the affected persons are from Bengaluru and are asymptomatic.

The minister said whenever a new variant emerges the state can immediately get the advice of the experts and discuss with the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR).

Regarding the new variant creating fresh trouble in the UK, he said he will speak to the chairperson of the Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 on it. He also said that studies are underway to find out what variant it is.

Sudhakar claimed those who have received two doses of the Covid vaccine need not be afraid of the virus as it will have little effect on them.

The minister assured that there was no need to panic as the state government has taken enough steps to check the spread of the disease.

(With PTI Inputs)

