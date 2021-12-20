Advertisement
Monday, Dec 20, 2021
Covid-19: India's Active Cases Continue To Dip, Lowest In 572 Days

Covid-19 case tally in India has reached to 3, 47, 46, 838 cases, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The data shows active Covid-19 cases in the country has declined to 82,267 cases.

Active Covid-19 cases lowest in India since March 2020. (File photo-Representational image)

2021-12-20T10:25:59+05:30
Published: 20 Dec 2021, Updated: 20 Dec 2021 10:25 am

With 6,563 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 3,47,46,838, while the active cases declined to 82,267, the lowest in 572 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll climbed to 4,77,554 with 132 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 53 days now.

The active cases comprise 0.24 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.39 per cent, the highest since March 2020,the ministry said.

A decline of 1,646 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

